South Africa: Matlala's Plea Deal Collapse Forces NPA to Rebuild R228m SAPS Fraud Case

The National Prosecuting Authority will now have to build its case without relying on Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's admissions and statement, after he withdrew his plea agreement, clearing the way for him to stand trial in the R228-million SAPS Medicare24 fraud case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will have to go back to the drawing board after alleged organised crime figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala withdrew from his plea and sentence agreement with the State in the R228-million SAPS Medicare24 fraud case.

Matlala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 13 July 2026, where his legal team informed the court of his decision to pull out of the agreement.

"I've been informed by counsel on your behalf that it is your choice to withdraw from the plea and sentence agreement as you decline to accept the court's recommended sentence," Magistrate Ignatius du Preez said to Matlala.

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After confirming his decision before the court, Du Preez declared the plea agreement null and void.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the collapse of the agreement means the State can no longer rely on anything contained in Matlala's admissions and will instead continue building its case through the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

The original deal Matlala could serve 8 years in prison, turns State witness on SAPS members June 25, 2026 "Nothing that was in that plea can be used and...