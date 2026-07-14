South Africa: 'Cat' Matlala Withdrawal Will Not Impact Case - NPA

NPA Head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, has assured that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) remains confident in its case against alleged underworld boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his 16 co-accused in respect of the allegedly fraudulent Medicare24 contract case.

This after Matlala withdrew from a plea and sentence agreement he had entered into with the State after the Magistrate rejected the proposed sentence before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

"We assure the members of the public that a plea and sentence agreement is a legally recognised and legally viable strategic mechanism of preventing a protracted trial by concluding same with a cooperating accused person against whom the State has a formidable case and to get evidence that was not readily available. It is certainly not an indication of the State's lack of confidence in its case.

"The IDAC is now focusing on ensuring that the pending trial proceeds without hinderance," Mothibi assured.

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NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago noted that the "genesis of the proposed plea and sentence agreement is that Matlala voluntarily approached... IDAC to propose a plea deal, which ultimately led to discussions between him, through his attorneys, and the State".

"This turn of events meant that the matter had to be postponed to 11 September 2026, wherein Mr Matlala will rejoin his co-accused as the plea and sentence agreement being declared null and void.

"The NPA holds the firm view that his withdrawal will not negatively impact the IDAC's case against the 17 accused, as we believe there is sufficient evidence to sustain the charges preferred against all the accused in this matter," Kganyago stated.