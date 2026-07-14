Nigeria: Govt Targets End to Building Collapse With New Built Environment Law

-- Regulatory Framework To Tackle Quackery, Enforce Construction Standards

The federal government has begun moves to overhaul regulation of Nigeria's built environment with a new policy framework aimed at ending the recurring incidents of building collapse, eliminating quackery and enforcing strict compliance with construction standards nationwide.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, said the proposed framework would establish a coordinated regulatory regime for the construction industry, improve public safety and enhance the sector's contribution to the nation's economy.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), led by its President, Prof Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, the minister described effective regulation of the industry as a key priority of his administration.

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He disclosed that the ministry would, before the end of July, present the draft framework to stakeholders for consultations ahead of its submission to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

According to Darma, the proposed policy will harmonise the roles of professional bodies within the built environment and ensure strict adherence to building regulations and professional standards.

He lamented that weak regulatory oversight had allowed unqualified practitioners to thrive, resulting in poor-quality construction and frequent building failures across the country.

"We cannot continue to have an industry of this magnitude without effective regulation. Every practitioner must operate within established codes and standards. We are determined to sanitise the sector and restore professionalism," the minister said.

Darma added that his administration was committed to delivering a safer and more efficient built environment, urging COREN and other professional bodies to play active roles in the ongoing stakeholder engagement process.

He noted that engineers remain central to the government's drive to improve construction quality, protect lives and raise confidence in the nation's housing and infrastructure sectors.

Earlier, COREN President, Engr. Prof. Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, congratulated the minister on his appointment and expressed confidence in his resolve to reposition the housing and construction industry through stronger regulation.

Abubakar also invited the minister to the 34th Engineering Assembly, expected to attract between 8,000 and 9,000 engineering professionals, technologists, technicians, craftsmen and artisans from within and outside Nigeria.

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He said the 2026 Assembly would focus on public safety, regulatory compliance and enforcement, while considering a new sanctions framework that would combine preventive measures, disciplinary actions and prosecution in line with international best practices.