Nigeria: Army Smashes Arms Trafficking Ring in Kaduna, Seizes Weapons

Troops of Sector 7, Operation Enduring Peace, have successfully disrupted a suspected arms trafficking syndicate and recovered a cache of illegal weapons during a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation in Kaduna State.

The Army said, "Acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of illicit arms from Jos, Plateau State, to Niger State, troops conducted a targeted stop-and-search operation in the early hours of Monday, 13 July 2026.

"During the operation, an ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz was intercepted at the Samaru Checkpoint in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

"A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of three locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and four submachine guns (SMGs) carefully concealed within the vehicle.

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'In the course of the operation, one suspect attempted to evade arrest and was shot while trying to escape.

"He was promptly evacuated to Sector 7 Medical Centre in Kafanchan, where he is currently receiving treatment.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the weapons were allegedly supplied by two suspected arms dealers based in Jos and were being transported to an intended recipient in Niger State.

"This successful interception underscores the firm resolve of the Nigerian Army to disrupt arms proliferation and dismantle criminal networks that threaten national security.

"The Nigerian Army remains committed to working in synergy with other security agencies and law-abiding citizens to deny criminal elements freedom of action and ensure the safety of lives and property across the country.

"We therefore urge the public to continue supporting the security agencies with timely and credible information towards tracking all forms of criminality."