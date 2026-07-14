Nigeria: One Year After Death, Buhari's Life Still 'Speaks' to Nigerians - Tinubu

President Tinubu says Mr Buhari's transformation from military ruler to civilian democrat marked him out as a rare figure in the nation's history.

President Bola Tinubu has said the life and legacy of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari who died on 13 July, 2025, has continued to speak to Nigeria, saying his transformation from military ruler to civilian democrat marked him out as a rare figure in the nation's history.

He urged political leaders and public officials to emulate the late former president by upholding the values of honesty, simplicity and self-discipline in the discharge of their responsibilities.

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Speaking on Monday in Abuja during a prayer session marking the first anniversary of Mr Buhari's death, the Nigerian leader, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, described the late president as a patriot whose service, character and devotion to the country left an enduring imprint on the nation's conscience.

According to the President Tinubu, Mr Buhari's legacy went beyond the offices he occupied, reflecting a lifetime of consistency between his words, principles and personal conduct.

"President Buhari gave everything he had to this country, and he gave it without reservation. He served with courage, with conviction, and with a patriotism that never asked what the nation could return to him," he said.

President Tinubu recalled their years as political allies and partners in the pursuit of a renewed, progressive and prosperous Nigeria, describing Mr Buhari as a fellow traveller on the long road of politics and national development.

"From his years as a military leader to his transformation into a democrat and a determined defender of constitutional order, he embodied the very spirit of change and of nation-building," he said.

The president noted that despite the pressures and controversies that often accompany high office, the late former Nigerian leader retained the trust and affection of many ordinary Nigerians after leaving power.

He described that enduring public confidence as one of the strongest inheritances any leader could leave behind, stressing that such trust could only be earned through years of consistency, discipline and integrity.

"When he laid down the burden of leadership, and through all the years of his retirement, the trust of ordinary Nigerians did not depart from him. It is not given. It is earned, and it is earned only through a lifetime of agreement between what a man says and what a man is," he stated.

President Tinubu urged Mr Buhari's friends, associates and political followers to preserve his legacy by reflecting his values in their personal conduct and public service.

"Our duty, as his friends and his associates, is to carry forward the inheritance he left us: honesty, simplicity, and self-discipline," he said.

The Nigerian leader added that the most meaningful tribute Nigerians could pay Mr Buhari was to uphold the standards of character, patriotism and public responsibility that defined his life.

"We must continue to strive, in our own conduct, to approach the standard he kept. That is the only tribute worthy of him, and it is the one he would have asked for," he said.

He also reassured former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and members of the Buhari family of the continued support of the federal government and the Nigerian people.

"Please be assured that the nation and this administration stand beside you, now and in all the years to come," the president said.

President Tinubu prayed Almighty Allah to continue to comfort the family and grant the former president Aljannah Firdaus.

Earlier, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, a retired general, recalled the incident surrounding the demise and burial of the former president, noting that it reflected the love, respect and admiration that the late Nigerian leader commanded among citizens and non-citizens within and outside the country.

For his part, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, said the gathering was not merely a remembrance of the former leader but a reflection on his life and the examination of his good virtues, and lifestyle which continues to shape governance in Borno State and beyond.

He noted that the late former president had a unique disposition to leadership, governance and service to humanity which he said is worthy of emulation.

He ssid the greatest tributes to the late president was not in the words spoken at the ocassion but in the prayers offered for the continued repose of his soul and the preservation of his legacies.

In his welcome address, former SGF, Boss Mustapha, said the event was not just a mere remembrance of the late former president but an occasion to reflect on the life of service and dedication to humanity that encapsulated the person and service to the nation as its leader.

The former SGF said the service, sacrifices, life and contributions of the late Nigerian leader was reflected in the tributes in honour of his memory by distinguished Nigerians and associates from all walks of life.

While announcing the decision of the family and associates to establish a foundation in honour of the late president, Mr Mustapha said it was the collective responsibility of leaders across different sectors and Nigerians in general to preserve his legacies and emulate his virtues in the interest of the country's peaceful coexistence.

For his part, the Governor of Katsina State, represented by his deputy, Farouk Jobe, thanked President Tinubu for his support to the government and people of Katsina State as well as the Buhari family, during the burial of late president and for ensuring the preservation of his legacies.

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He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to the tenets of democracy, good governance and peaceful coexistence, which he noted, characterised the former president's reign as leader of the nation between 2015 and 2023.

In seperate remarks, the late president's former aides, friends and associates, paid glowing tributes and offered prayers for the continued repose of his soul and for his family.

Special prayers for the continued repose of his soul were also led by Archbishop Emeritus of the Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; Imam of the National Mosque, Sheikh Abdulkadir Sholagberu; other religious and traditional leaders.

The highpoint of the ocassion was the presentation of the book of tributes by Vice President Shettima.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

13th July, 2026

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