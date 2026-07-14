Nigeria: Kidnapped Oyo Headmaster Regains Freedom After Security Pressure On Abductors

Security agencies say investigations into Mr Owoade's abduction are ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and arrest those responsible

The headmaster of Nomadic Basic School, Igbojaye, in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, Matthew Owoade, has been freed barely two days after he was abducted by gunmen.

Oyo State Police Command said the victim regained his freedom on Monday evening after sustained pressure mounted on the kidnappers through a coordinated security operation.

The development comes less than 24 hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported the abduction, which occurred shortly after the release of schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped in neighbouring Oriire Local Government Area following 56 days in captivity.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Ayanlade Olayinka, said security operatives intensified efforts immediately after receiving information about the abduction.

According to him, the sustained operation forced the kidnappers to abandon the victim.

"Following the immediate deployment of a coordinated joint security operation and sustained investigative efforts by the Command, the intense operational pressure mounted on the abductors forced the hoodlums to abandon the victim, who regained his freedom on the evening of 13 July 2026," he said.

The police said Mr Owoade had been taken to a medical facility for examination and treatment before being debriefed by investigators.

"Upon completion of medical attention, he will be debriefed by investigators as part of the ongoing investigation aimed at identifying, apprehending and prosecuting all those responsible for the criminal act," the command added.

However, a separate video showed a joyous moment when Mr Owoade rejoined with his family and community members.

The Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, commended other security agencies, community members and residents for supporting the rescue efforts.

He also assured residents that the command would continue to intensify operations against criminal groups across the state.

"The Command remains resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that criminal elements have no safe haven in Oyo State," he said.

Security agencies say investigations into Mr Owoade's abduction are ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and arrest those responsible.