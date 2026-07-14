Nigeria: Taskforce Raids Illegal Mining Site, Arrests Two in Taraba

The Taraba Anti-Illegal Mining Taskforce on Monday arrested two suspected illegal miners during a raid on a gold mining site at Mayo Kam in Gantu village, Bali Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the taskforce, Mr Emmanuel Jamu, told newsmen in Jalingo that the operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering.

Jamu said security operatives traversed difficult terrain to reach the remote mining site for the raid.

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He explained that most of the suspected illegal miners fled into nearby forests before the arrival of the operatives but two suspects were arrested while attempting to escape.

The Chairman also said the taskforce recovered several items allegedly used for illegal mining, including pumping machines, digging equipment, generators, and mineral-processing materials.

"We want to send a clear message. Whether they are there or not, we will keep trying. They can run today, but they cannot run forever. They will face the full weight of the law," he said.

He appealed to traditional rulers and community leaders to support the taskforce with credible information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects still at large.

Jamu said the two suspects were currently in custody and the taskforce would continue operations in other identified high-risk areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Taraba Government on June 19 suspended all mining activities across the state over security concerns and subsequently constituted the Anti-Illegal Mining Taskforce to enforce the directive.