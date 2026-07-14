Nigeria: Makinde Calls On UN to Probe Oyo Schoolchildren Abduction

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called for independent scrutiny of the May 14 abduction of children and teachers from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Makinde made the call in his statewide broadcast on Monday in Ibadan, shortly after he received 44 children and teachers recently rescued from bandits.

The governor solicited the help of international human rights and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system to investigate the matter.

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According to him, the circumstances of the abduction are sufficiently grave and unusual.

He said that such scrutiny was intended to reinforce public confidence that the truth would be established.

He added that Nigerians deserve a full and transparent account of what happened, including whether there were institutional failures, negligence, or collusion.

"The reunion of these children and teachers with their families does not mark the end of this painful chapter.

"It marks the beginning of another responsibility: our collective responsibility to establish the truth," he said.

The governor stressed that the call was not about politics "but about justice for the victims, reassurance for our people, and restoring public confidence that every Nigerian child can go to school without fear".

He assured the rescued teachers and the parents of the rescued children that the government would not relent until every lawful step has been taken to make schools and communities safer.

The governor further described the release and reunion of the victims as a moment of immense relief for the state.

He expressed gratitude to residents for their patience, resilience and cooperation during the period, which also involved security measures and curfews.

However, the governor said the joy was tempered by profound sorrow following the loss of some teachers - Mr Joel Adesiyan, who was killed on the day of the abduction within the school premises, Deacon John Olaleye, and Mr Michael Oyedokun who died while in captivity.

He further paid tribute to security personnel who died in rescue efforts: Lt F. A. Isaac, Mr Adigun Saibu, Mr Isa Saliu, Mr Rafiu Ayuba, "and an unnamed soldier from the Oyo State Amotekun Corps and supporting hunters".

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He prayed for the repose of their souls and comfort for their families, and also acknowledged one Mr Bamidele Paul, who sustained serious injuries and receiving treatment.

He announced that the state government would immediately strengthen oversight of all access routes into and out of the Old Oyo National Park through adjoining LGAs.

Though National Parks fall under federal jurisdiction, Makinde said Oyo would introduce measures to regulate movement, improve community intelligence, and establish protocols to prevent criminal elements from using border communities as safe passage.

(NAN)