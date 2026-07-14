Nigeria: Abducted Oyo Headmaster Regains Freedom - Police

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the release of a kidnapped headmaster, Mathew Owoade, after sustained security operations forced his abductors to abandon him.

Owoade, a 60-year-old farmer and headmaster, was abducted on Saturday evening along the Igbojaye-Budo Aare bush road in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The command's spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, announced the development in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday, saying the victim regained his freedom after an intensive joint security operation launched immediately after the incident.

According to Ayanlade, persistent investigative efforts and coordinated pressure from security operatives compelled the kidnappers to release the victim on Monday evening.

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The statement read, "The Oyo State Police Command wishes to update members of the public on the earlier press release issued on July 13, 2026, regarding the abduction of a farmer, Mathew Owoade, who was kidnapped along the Igbojaye-Budo Aare bush road in Oyo State on July 12, 2026.

"Following the immediate deployment of a coordinated joint security operation and sustained investigative efforts by the command, the intense operational pressure mounted on the abductors forced the hoodlums to abandon the victim, who regained his freedom on the evening of July 13, 2026.

"The victim has since been taken to a medical facility for evaluation and necessary treatment. Upon completion of medical attention, he will be debriefed by investigators as part of the ongoing investigation aimed at identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting all those responsible for the criminal act."

Police said Owoade is currently receiving medical care before investigators begin a formal debriefing as part of efforts to track down and prosecute those responsible for the abduction.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Olugbenga Abimbola, praised other security agencies, members of the local community and residents for their cooperation during the rescue effort.

He also reaffirmed the command's determination to safeguard lives and property across the state, assuring residents that security agencies would continue pursuing criminal elements and deny them any safe haven in Oyo State.