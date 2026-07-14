Sudan Rejects Inclusion of Abyei in South Sudan's Electoral Constituencies

The Sudanese government has rejected the decision by South Sudan's National Elections Commission to designate the Abyei Administrative Area as one of the country's 102 geographical constituencies for the general elections scheduled for December 22, 2026.

The announced electoral map includes 12 constituencies in Warrap State, among them the Abyei Administrative Area.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the decision constitutes a clear violation of the Abyei Protocol annexed to the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), as well as the 2011 Agreement on Temporary Arrangements for the Administration and Security of the Abyei Area. The ministry noted that the 2011 agreement paved the way for UN Security Council Resolution 2046 (2012), which calls on Sudan and South Sudan to negotiate, without preconditions, a final settlement of Abyei's status.

The statement stressed that these protocols and agreements remain the fundamental legal framework governing all matters related to Abyei and reiterated that Sudan has consistently adhered to them.

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Sudan called for full compliance with all legal obligations under the signed agreements and reaffirmed its commitment to reaching a peaceful and mutually acceptable final settlement of Abyei's status in a manner that serves bilateral relations and preserves regional peace and security.

The government also urged the United Nations, regional and international organizations, and the countries that sponsored the Abyei agreements to ensure the implementation of the existing accords and reject any unilateral measures taken outside the established legal framework.

Sudan further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining good-neighborly relations while underscoring its determination to safeguard its legal rights as stipulated in the signed protocols and agreements.