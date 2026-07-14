Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Confers With President Romuald Wadagni of Benin to Deepen Ties

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday held talks with President Romuald Wadagni of Benin.

The two leaders reaffirmed their countries' commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening their longstanding partnership.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy wrote on X that the discussions focused on enhancing ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration across areas of mutual interest.

"I received Romuald Wadagni, President of Benin, today. We had a productive discussion on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for greater cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I look forward to building on our shared commitment to deeper partnership and lasting friendship," the Prime Minister said.

President Wadagni arrived in Addis Ababa earlier on Monday for an official working visit aimed at further reinforcing diplomatic relations and advancing cooperation between Ethiopia and Benin.

Upon his arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the Beninese leader was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Truneh, alongside other senior Ethiopian government officials.

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral engagement, with both countries seeking to broaden collaboration in areas of shared priority and strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between their peoples.