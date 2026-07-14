Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls On Ethiopians to Embrace Historic National Dialogue As Path to Lasting Peace and Prosperity

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on all Ethiopians to unite behind the country's historic National Dialogue, describing it as a defining national undertaking that will shape Ethiopia's future and the destiny of generations to come.

In a message shared X pages on the eve of the main dialogue's commencement, the Prime Minister stressed that the process marks far more than a political event.

He called it: "the beginning of a new chapter in our history" and a pivotal moment that will determine the nation's shared future.

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Addressing all citizens committed to securing lasting peace, stability, and inclusive prosperity, PM Abiy said Ethiopia now stands at a critical crossroads where unity, wisdom, and collective responsibility are more essential than ever.

"The opportunity is here, and the time is now," he emphasized, urging Ethiopians to actively contribute to building a stronger, more peaceful nation through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Drawing inspiration from the historic Battle of Adwa, the Prime Minister said that just as Ethiopia's forefathers and foremothers defended the country's freedom, sovereignty, and dignity through extraordinary sacrifice.

Today's generation is being called upon to fulfill a different but equally significant national responsibility, the Premier underscored.

"This time," he noted, "Ethiopia is not calling for those who carry rifles. It is calling for champions of peace--citizens guided by wisdom, truth, knowledge, and unwavering determination."

Prime Minister Abiy expressed confidence that the National Dialogue will provide a historic opportunity to resolve longstanding differences through civilized discussion, peaceful engagement, and national consensus rather than conflict.

He affirmed that Ethiopia stands on the threshold of another great victory, asserting that the success of the nation and its people is inevitable when citizens choose dialogue over division and unity over discord.

The Prime Minister concluded by expressing optimism that, through inclusive dialogue and a shared national vision, Ethiopians will overcome existing challenges and together build a peaceful, stable, and prosperous future for generations to come.