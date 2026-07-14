Ethiopian National Dialogue Conference to Commence Tomorrow

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will embark on one of the most consequential political journeys in the nation's modern history as the highly anticipated National Dialogue Conference begins in the capital city tomorrow.

The event marks the dawn of a transformative chapter in Ethiopia's enduring pursuit of lasting peace, national consensus, and robust state-building.

Unlike historical political conferences that were predominantly shaped by political elites, this dialogue has been built from the grassroots up.

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Over the past week, thousands of delegates representing ordinary citizens, diverse communities, civil institutions from every corner of the country and the diaspora have converged on the capital via coordinated air and land transportation.

The 4,000 participants of the conference have participated in intensive orientation sessions designed to thoroughly familiarize them with the dialogue process, deliberation methodologies, and consensus-building approaches.

Beginning tomorrow, these representatives will deliberate for three weeks of structured national deliberations.

The historic sessions are specifically designed to confront and address the country's political, social, and economic fault lines.

To guide these pivotal discussions, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has identified 8 pillars carefully distilled from the core priorities and systemic concerns raised by citizens during the extensive grassroots consultations.

The 8 pillars include state building (identity and history), the structure of government (federalism and power-sharing), and the status of federal cities like Addis Ababa.

The other key areas cover religious affairs, institutional building (rule of law and human rights), and socio-economic affairs (growth and resource management).

Finally, the agenda includes anti-corruption and peace building strategies for national reconciliation.

According to the Commission, these agendas are not predetermined political prescriptions, but the direct product of an inclusive nationwide process that captured the genuine voices of the Ethiopian people.

As delegates prepare to begin their historic dialogue, national expectations are profoundly high and the dialogue is widely envisioned as a sanctuary where historical differences can finally be negotiated through peaceful discourse rather than confrontation, allowing diverse perspectives to shape a unified national vision.

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For millions of Ethiopians, tomorrow's opening session represents far more than the launch of a conventional conference. It marks the beginning of an ambitious, generation-defining effort to replace decades of political division with meaningful dialogue, sustainable consensus, and a collective commitment to forging a stable, peaceful, and prosperous future.