Nigeria: Troops Bust Arms Trafficking Ring, Recover Weapons in Kaduna

Troops of Sector 7 of "Operation Enduring Peace" have disrupted a suspected arms trafficking syndicate and recovered a cache of illegal weapons during a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation in Kaduna State.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its official social media handle said the troops in the early hours of yesterday acting on credible intelligence on the movement of illicit arms from Jos, Plateau State, to Niger State, conducted a targeted stop-and-search operation.

The statement said the troops intercepted an ash-colour Mercedes-Benz at the Samaru checkpoint in Zangon-Kataf local government area.

It added that a thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of three locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and four submachine guns (SMGs) concealed within the vehicle.

According to the statement, one suspect attempted to evade arrest in the course of the operation and was shot while trying to escape.

He was promptly evacuated to Sector 7 Medical Centre in Kafanchan, where he is receiving treatment.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the weapons were allegedly supplied by two suspected arms dealers based in Jos and were being transported to an intended recipient in Niger State," it said.

This successful interception underscores the firm resolve of the Nigerian Army to disrupt arms proliferation and dismantle criminal networks that threaten national security.