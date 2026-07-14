Nigeria: Don't Reintegrate Terror Suspects Without Trial - Nigerian Christians in U.S. Tell Govt

ABUJA -- The Christian Association of Nigerian Americans (CANAN) has asked the Federal Government to stop reintegrating suspected terrorists into society without first putting them through the judicial process, insisting that everyone accused of terrorism should be tried in accordance with Nigerian law.

Addressing journalists during a virtual press conference on Zoom, the association said reports of the reintegration of terror suspects continue to raise serious questions about justice for victims and accountability in Nigeria's fight against terrorism.

CANAN President, Dr James Fadel, and the association's Executive Director, Dr Banjo Olaniyan, used the briefing to outline the group's position on terrorism, religious freedom and security reforms.

They also highlighted remarks made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, during the recent U.S.-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award in Washington, D.C.

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"CANAN remains concerned about reports that some captured terrorist suspects have been reintegrated into society without transparent judicial processes.

"We respectfully urge the Federal Government to ensure that all persons accused of terrorism are handled in accordance with the rule of law. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Upholding due process honours the memory of victims, strengthens public confidence in the justice system, and discourages future acts of violent extremism," the association said.

CANAN also commended Nigerian security and intelligence agencies over reports that led to the arrest of suspected commanders of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), saying those efforts should be followed by diligent prosecution in line with the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

According to CANAN, "Due process, accountability, and appropriate punishment for those found guilty are essential to justice for victims and to deterring future acts of terrorism."

The association equally welcomed continued counterterrorism cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, saying every successful operation against terrorist groups strengthens hope for lasting peace, protects innocent lives and contributes to Nigeria's stability and development.

On the proposed State Police, CANAN congratulated the National Assembly and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for advancing constitutional reforms to establish the new policing structure, describing it as an important step in strengthening Nigeria's security architecture.

It, however, urged the authorities to include credible civil society representatives in State Police oversight structures to promote transparency, accountability, public confidence and respect for human rights.

The briefing also drew attention to Pastor Adeboye's message at the Faith Heroes Award, where he thanked the United States Government for supporting Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts but stressed that the country still faced an uphill battle against terrorism.

Recalling Adeboye's remarks, the association quoted him as saying: "While I deeply appreciate the support of the United States Government, the mission is far from over. Innocent Nigerians continue to be killed almost daily by terrorist groups."

CANAN said the cleric also encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to engage U.S. policymakers on the need for stronger American support for Nigeria's counterterrorism campaign.

The cleric also said: "The administration should intensify efforts to identify, investigate, and bring to justice not only those who carry out terrorist attacks but also those who sponsor, finance, and benefit from terrorism.

"Dismantling the entire network behind terrorism is indispensable if Nigeria is to bring this menace to an end."

The association said Adeboye also appealed to Christians across the country and everyone who values religious freedom to stand together against terrorism and violent extremism.

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It noted that he expressed concern over attacks on Christian communities in Northern Nigeria, pointing out that the Redeemed Christian Church of God has more than 8,000 churches across the region.

CANAN further recalled Adeboye's reflection on a time when Christians, Muslims and adherents of traditional religions lived peacefully together and freely practised their faith, saying he described the current wave of religious violence and intolerance as a departure from those ideals.

The association said it would continue to advocate justice, religious freedom, national unity and the protection of every Nigerian, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

"For the sake of the innocent victims, the displaced, and future generations, we will not keep silent. We will continue to work with governments, faith leaders, civil society organisations, and international partners to promote peace, defend human dignity, and support communities affected by terrorism," the association said.