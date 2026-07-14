Nigeria: Diplomatic Conference 2.0 Seeks to Strengthen Nigeria's Global Engagement

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Diplomats, ambassadors, government officials, development partners and policy experts converged on Abuja as the second edition of the Diplomatic Conference commenced with a renewed call for stronger multilateral cooperation, peace-building and strategic diplomacy.

The two-day conference, held from July 9 to 10 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Assembly Complex, was convened by the Director-General of the African Transformer Institute (ATI), Augustine Igweshi, under the theme, "Advancing Multilateralism and International Cooperation through Strategic, Economic and Cultural Diplomacy."

Organised by the African Transformer Institute (ATI) and CEPASD in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on International Cooperation and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, the event brought together ambassadors, senior government officials, academics, youth leaders, development partners and aspiring diplomats.

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Speaking at the conference, Igweshi said the initiative was established to create a platform for meaningful engagement among diplomatic missions, government institutions, international organisations and young professionals interested in diplomacy and global affairs.

"The conference reflects the growing importance of strategic diplomacy in addressing global challenges, promoting sustainable development, and advancing Nigeria's foreign policy priorities," he said.

A key feature of the conference was the Diplomatic Simulation Framework, an immersive exercise that placed participants in the roles of Nigerian ambassadors accredited to different countries.

Through the simulation, delegates represented Nigeria's interests, negotiated bilateral and multilateral issues, responded to evolving diplomatic scenarios and developed policy positions aligned with the country's foreign policy objectives.

According to the organisers, the exercise was designed to expose participants to practical diplomatic processes, including negotiation, public diplomacy, crisis management, protocol, consensus-building and strategic communication.

The conference also featured keynote speeches, high-level diplomatic dialogues and interactive sessions focusing on multilateral cooperation, peace and security, economic and cultural diplomacy, international development, regional integration and emerging global challenges.

Igweshi stressed that diplomacy remains an indispensable tool for resolving conflicts and strengthening international partnerships.

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"Diplomacy is one of the most powerful instruments through which nations can change the world peacefully. Let this conference inspire us to choose dialogue over division, cooperation over confrontation, partnership over isolation, and peace over conflict," he said.

He reaffirmed the organisers' commitment to transforming the annual gathering into Africa's foremost platform for diplomacy, foreign policy dialogue and leadership development.

"As Convener, I reaffirm our commitment to building Diplomatic Conference into Africa's leading platform for diplomacy, international affairs, foreign policy dialogue and leadership development."

He added that the conference aims to equip a new generation of diplomatic leaders with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to represent Nigeria effectively on the global stage.

"Together, we can prepare a new generation of diplomatic leaders who will represent Nigeria with integrity, competence, innovation and excellence," Igweshi said.

He also appealed to government institutions, diplomatic missions, international organisations and development partners to strengthen collaboration with the conference, expressing confidence that sustained partnerships would enhance Nigeria's diplomatic capacity and deepen its engagement with the international community.