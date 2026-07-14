Nigeria: Niger Inaugurates Plant Nursery, Targets Two Million Trees

The Niger government has inaugurated a nursery to drive its plan to plant over two million trees across the state.

The plant nursery was inaugurated at Abdulkadir Kure University in Minna by Alhaji Abubakar Musa, the state Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change.

Musa said that the initiative was in partnership with the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL) and Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna.

According to the commissioner, the project is part of the state government's plan for land restoration and climate change mitigation.

Musa said that six species of tree seedlings, including cashew and moringa, were to be cultivated in the nursery.

He assured that the state government would intensify public awareness on the importance of tree planting and environmental restoration.

Also speaking, the director of Forestry and Wildlife Services, Sheriff Musa, said the seedlings were ready for distribution, adding that they had developed a strategy to ensure they get to the intended beneficiaries.

He further stated that similar nurseries would be established across other zones of the state and urged every household to support the project by planting at least four trees.