Liberia: Suspended Nocal President Rustonlyn Dennis Seeks Reinstatement, Back Pay After Court Upholds Dismissal of Corruption Case

Monrovia — Suspended National Oil Company of Liberia President and Chief Executive Officer Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis is seeking reinstatement to her former position and payment of all salary arrears and benefits withheld during her suspension, following a court ruling that effectively brought criminal proceedings against her to an end.

In a formal communication dated July 13, 2026, Dennis' legal team wrote to NOCAL Board Chairperson Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, arguing that the legal basis for her suspension no longer exists and urging the Board to recommend her restoration and compensation.

The request comes days after Criminal Court "C" denied a motion filed by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) seeking to rescind an earlier ruling dismissing the indictment against Dennis and former NOCAL Financial Comptroller Richmond Jallah for failure to proceed with prosecution.

Judge Ousman E. Feika, presiding over Criminal Court "C," ruled on July 7 that the LACC's motion lacked legal merit and affirmed the court's previous dismissal of the case.

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The ruling represented another setback for anti-corruption prosecutors, who had sought to revive charges against Dennis and her co-defendants after the original indictment was thrown out earlier this year.

Lawyers Cite End of Investigation

In their letter to the NOCAL Board, Dennis' lawyers contended that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's February 8, 2025 suspension of their client was explicitly tied to the outcome of the LACC investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

According to the lawyers, the President's suspension letter stated that Dennis was being suspended "without pay, pending the conclusion of the investigation."

The legal team argued that Dennis fully cooperated with investigators and that the criminal process has now run its course following the dismissal of the indictment and the court's refusal to revisit that decision.

"The condition upon which our client's suspension was predicated--namely, the conclusion of the investigation and the related criminal proceedings--has now been fully satisfied," the lawyers wrote.

They further asserted that there is "no legal or factual basis" for continuing to withhold Dennis' salary, allowances, benefits and other emoluments.

Call for Presidential Action

Dennis' attorneys are requesting that the NOCAL Board formally communicate with President Boakai and recommend that she receive all compensation withheld since the effective date of her suspension.

The request covers salary, allowances and benefits dating back to February 8, 2025 and continuing through either her reinstatement or any other lawful resolution regarding her employment status.

The lawyers maintained that principles of fairness, due process and good governance require that Dennis be restored to the financial position she would have occupied had the suspension ended when the investigation concluded.

"It is significant that the Board's recommendation, communicated over your signature, resulted in our client's suspension pending investigation," the letter stated.

Background of the Case

Dennis was suspended in February 2025 after the NOCAL Board recommended action amid allegations of administrative and financial improprieties. The matter was subsequently referred to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation.

Following the investigation, prosecutors secured an indictment against Dennis, former Financial Comptroller Richmond Jallah and others on multiple charges, including economic sabotage, misuse of public money, theft and illegal expenditure of public funds, criminal conspiracy and violations of public financial management laws.

However, the prosecution's failure to proceed with the case led Criminal Court "C" to dismiss the indictment in March 2026.

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The LACC later sought to overturn that ruling through a motion to rescind, but Judge Feika rejected the application, holding that the prosecution's arguments were not supported by law and affirming the court's earlier decision.

Legal and Political Implications

The latest development places renewed pressure on both the NOCAL Board and the Executive Mansion to determine Dennis' future status.

While the court's ruling has strengthened her argument that the suspension should be lifted, neither the NOCAL Board nor President Boakai has publicly indicated whether they will reinstate her or authorize payment of the benefits she claims are owed.

The matter could also reignite debate over the rights of public officials suspended pending investigation.

For now, Dennis' legal team is betting that the courts' decisions have cleared the path for her return to NOCAL--and for recovery of nearly a year and a half of unpaid compensation.