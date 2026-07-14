Liberia: IJG Warns Against Abuse of Contempt Powers, Urges Liberia to Protect Free Speech and Enact Contempt Law

Monrovia — The International Justice Group (IJG) has cautioned the Liberian Legislature and Supreme Court against what it describes as the potential abuse of contempt powers, warning that excessive or politically motivated use of such authority could undermine constitutional freedoms, weaken public trust, and threaten democratic governance.

In a position statement addressed to both chambers of the Legislature and the Supreme Court, IJG urged restraint in the application of contempt sanctions, emphasizing that contempt powers should be used only to address genuine obstruction of governmental functions and not to punish criticism, dissent, or lawful public expression.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between the Legislature and officials of the Executive Branch, following recent contempt proceedings initiated against public officials accused of making remarks deemed disrespectful or inflammatory toward lawmakers.

According to IJG, contempt powers are constitutional tools intended to protect the effective functioning of government institutions and should not be transformed into mechanisms for suppressing opposing viewpoints.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Contempt actions should target concrete interference with official processes, not the content or viewpoint of speech, advocacy, or critique," the organization stated, adding that any exercise of contempt authority must be "necessary, proportionate, and grounded in an objective assessment of impediment to constitutional duties."

The group further argued that contempt powers belong to institutions rather than individual officeholders and should only be exercised through collective institutional processes that respect due process and constitutional safeguards.

Historical Lessons

Drawing on Liberia's political history, IJG warned that unchecked contempt powers could evoke periods when political authority was allegedly used to suppress dissent and limit civil liberties.

The organization referenced the era of the True Whig Party and the military government of former President Samuel K. Doe, arguing that those periods demonstrated the dangers of concentrated power and restricted political expression.

"These historical episodes illustrate the dangerous consequences of power concentrated without accountability: diminished public trust, erosion of fundamental rights, and the potential for conflict and violence," the statement noted.

Invoking Liberia's national motto, "Forward Ever, Backward Never," IJG urged state institutions to strengthen democratic safeguards and avoid actions that could discourage legitimate public criticism.

Condemnation of Forced Apologies

IJG also criticized what it described as an emerging practice of compelling citizens and public officials to issue public apologies under threat of sanctions or contempt proceedings.

"The practice of demanding or extracting apologies from free, intellectually sound, and conscientious citizens--often under threats of contempt charges or other punitive measures--is incompatible with a democratic order," the group said.

According to IJG, coercive apologies undermine genuine public discourse, discourage critical thinking, and weaken confidence in democratic institutions.

Call for a Contempt Statute

As part of its recommendations, the organization called on the Liberian government to enact a comprehensive Contempt Statute that would clearly define the scope, limits, and procedures governing contempt actions by both the Legislature and the Judiciary.

The proposed law, IJG said, should establish clear standards for determining contempt, guarantee due process protections, require collective institutional decision-making, and provide mechanisms for judicial review and accountability.

"A codified Contempt Statute will provide clear, predictable standards to prevent abuse or misapplication of contempt powers and reinforce the principle that contempt powers serve the public interest and the proper functioning of government, not the silencing of dissent," the statement said.

Recent Controversies

IJG's statement follows a series of high-profile confrontations between the Legislature and Executive Branch officials.

In June, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai dismissed Ambassador-at-Large Sheikh Al-Moustapha Kouyateh after weeks of escalating tensions with the House of Representatives. The Executive Mansion said the decision was influenced by public remarks made by Kouyateh concerning members of the House and a subsequent vote of no confidence passed by lawmakers.

The President stressed the importance of maintaining constructive relations among the three branches of government, noting that successful implementation of the administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development depends on institutional cooperation and mutual respect.

The controversy stemmed from comments allegedly made by Kouyateh linking some lawmakers to questionable dealings involving foreign investors and concession agreements.

More recently, Liberia Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) Executive Director Samuel Nagbe appeared before the Senate to apologize for comments he made on social media that senators said brought the institution into public disrepute.

Despite his apology, senators expressed dissatisfaction after observing that Nagbe appeared to be laughing during the proceedings. Vice President and President of the Senate Jeremiah Koung described the matter as serious and reminded Nagbe that the Legislature has constitutional oversight authority over public institutions and the power to summon officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nagbe maintained that his comments were not intended to attack the Senate but were merely a reaction to a Facebook post. Following the hearing, senators instructed him to return with legal counsel to answer contempt charges.

Also in February, self-proclaimed prophet Justin Oldpa Yeazeahn, popularly known as Prophet Key, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment by the Supreme Court after being found in contempt for making remarks that the Court said insulted the mothers of the Chief Justice and Associate Justices, thereby bringing the institution into public disrepute.

Although Prophet Key appeared before the Court and apologized for his actions, the Supreme Court proceeded with the six-month sentence. In addition, the Court ordered him to issue a formal letter of apology to the women of Liberia for his repeated insults on social media and to publish the apology in major local newspapers across the country.

Against this backdrop, IJG is urging both the Legislature and Judiciary to ensure that contempt powers remain limited, accountable, and proportionate, arguing that democratic institutions are strengthened--not weakened--by robust public debate, criticism, and civic engagement.

The organization said it remains prepared to work with policymakers, legal experts, and civil society groups to advance constitutional governance, human rights protections, and democratic reforms in Liberia.