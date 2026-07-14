Liberia: 120 Days After Death, South African Family Demands Answers Over Delayed Repatriation of Daughter's Remains From Liberia

Monrovia — Nearly four months after the death of South African national Ntombikayise Innocentia Khumalo, commonly known as Toni Khumalo, her family is demanding answers from South African diplomatic authorities in Liberia regarding the status of her autopsy, toxicology report, and the prolonged delay in repatriating her remains to South Africa.

In a formal letter dated July 12, 2026, addressed to Stephen M. Ntsoane, First Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs at the South African Embassy in Monrovia, Toni Khumalo's mother, Eliza Khumalo, expressed frustration over what she described as a lack of communication and transparency surrounding the circumstances of her daughter's death and the handling of her remains.

Writing on behalf of the Khumalo family, Mrs. Khumalo said it has been nearly 120 days since her daughter's passing, yet the family has received little information regarding the findings of the autopsy, the status of the toxicology examination, or progress toward returning the body to South Africa for burial.

"This prolonged silence has caused the family considerable anguish and uncertainty," Mrs. Khumalo wrote.

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The late Toni Khumalo was the wife of renowned Liberian economist and politician Samuel P. Jackson. She died on March 13, 2026, in a case that quickly attracted national attention amid widespread speculation and allegations circulated on social media.

Family Seeks Answers on Autopsy Findings

Among the issues raised by the family is the role played by South African diplomatic officials during the autopsy process.

Mrs. Khumalo requested confirmation as to whether Mr. Ntsoane represented the South African government during the autopsy conducted on March 16, 2026, at St. Moses Funeral Home in Monrovia. She also sought clarification on whether any official present acted in an observer capacity on behalf of the Khumalo family.

The family further requested information on whether the Liberian government has formally transmitted the autopsy and toxicology reports to the South African Embassy and, if so, whether copies can be made available to the family.

Repatriation Delay Deepens Family's Grief

The letter also highlights growing concern over the continued delay in repatriating Toni Khumalo's remains.

According to the family, repatriation procedures require documentation including a certified cause of death, a death certificate, and confirmation that the deceased was free from infectious diseases. Mrs. Khumalo asked authorities to explain whether any outstanding documentation is preventing the issuance of the necessary import permit by South African authorities.

"If any outstanding documentation is preventing the repatriation, we respectfully request that the family be informed accordingly," she stated.

The family emphasized that the autopsy and toxicology reports are indispensable to completing the legal and administrative requirements needed to return Toni Khumalo's remains to South Africa for burial.

Death Triggered Criminal Investigation

Following weeks of investigation, the Liberia National Police (LNP) in April charged Jackson in connection with his wife's death. He was initially detained and later remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison pending court proceedings.

Police charged Jackson with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment following preliminary findings and an initial examination of the victim's body.

Investigators cited visible bruises, a deep laceration to the head, and witness accounts alleging prior abuse. Jackson, however, denied the allegations and maintained that his wife's injuries resulted from a fall. He also pointed to her history of seizure-related medical emergencies.

The LNP subsequently forwarded the case to court, stating that its conclusions were based on evidence gathered during the investigation and professional investigative standards.

Jackson has consistently denied responsibility for his wife's death, instead attributing the tragedy to failures within Liberia's healthcare system, including difficulties obtaining emergency medical transportation and unsuccessful efforts to secure treatment abroad.

Previous Appeal by Jackson

The Khumalo family's latest appeal follows a similar public plea made by Jackson in June.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on June 23, a date that would have marked both Toni Khumalo's 44th birthday and the couple's third wedding anniversary, Jackson lamented the continued delay in releasing the autopsy and toxicology findings.

"Today, June 23, 2026, would have marked the 44th birthday and third wedding anniversary of my wife, Ntombikayise Innocentia Khumalo, commonly known as Toni Khumalo. Sadly, we are unable to celebrate these milestones because of the untimely death of our beloved wife and daughter," Jackson wrote.

"We are further devastated by the fact that her body has remained in a mortuary freezer for more than 102 days."

Jackson said South African law requires key documents, including autopsy and toxicology reports, before the remains of a deceased citizen can be repatriated. He noted that both the Jackson and Khumalo families had repeatedly appealed through legal channels and public statements for the release of the reports and the return of the body but had received no indication of when those documents would be available.

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Call for Transparency

Beyond the procedural concerns, the Khumalo family is seeking what it describes as overdue transparency from both Liberian and South African authorities.

Mrs. Khumalo said the family deserves "clear, timely and transparent communication" regarding the investigation into her daughter's death, the status of the autopsy and toxicology reports, and the steps being taken to facilitate her return home.

Copies of the family's letter were sent to South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, the South African High Commission in Monrovia, and Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

As of press time, neither the South African Embassy in Liberia nor Liberian authorities had publicly responded to the concerns raised by the Khumalo family.

With 120 days having elapsed since Toni Khumalo's death, the family says it remains focused on obtaining answers and ensuring that her remains are returned to South Africa so she can be laid to rest with dignity.