Liberia: Chief Alvin Mckay Calls for Full Investigation of Private Security Firms, Urges Government to Prioritize Compliant Companies

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of Alvina Security Services Inc., Chief Alvin Mckay, has called on the Government of Liberia (GoL), particularly the Public Safety Department of the Ministry of Justice, to strengthen oversight of the country's private security industry by prioritizing credible security companies and conducting a comprehensive investigation into the operations of all private security firms.

Chief Mckay said the private security sector plays a critical role in complementing the work of state security institutions by protecting businesses, public institutions, residential communities, financial institutions and other key facilities across Liberia.

He noted that the sector also contributes to employment creation and national development.

At the same time, he also called on the public to attend the institution's fourth-year anniversary celebration. He urged the Government to recognize and support private security companies that have demonstrated professionalism, integrity and full compliance with Liberia's laws and regulations.

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The Alvina Security Services Inc. CEO further called on the Public Safety Department at the Ministry of Justice to launch a full-scale assessment of all licensed and operating private security companies to verify their legal status and compliance.

According to him, the investigation should include verification of business registration certificates, Ministry of Justice clearances, tax compliance, operational licenses and other statutory requirements to ensure that only qualified and law-abiding companies remain in operation.

"The Government must prioritize private security companies that are performing well within the private sector. At the same time, the Public Safety Department at the Ministry of Justice should conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that every security company is legally registered, properly licensed, and fully compliant with the laws of Liberia," Chief Mckay stated.

He added that stronger regulation and continuous monitoring would help eliminate illegal operators, improve professionalism, enhance public confidence and create a more accountable private security industry.

Chief Mckay reaffirmed Alvina Security Services Inc.'s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism while working with the Government of Liberia and other stakeholders to promote peace, safety and national security across the country.