Ghana Team for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Unveiled

The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) has officially named Team Ghana's squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 3 in Scotland.

The team comprises of Ghana's most accomplished athletes, blending international experience with emerging talent who would compete across multiple sporting disciplines.

A statement from CGA said "The squad now enters the final phase of preparation with intensified training, sports science support, and international-standard performance programmes aimed at ensuring Ghana competes strongly on the Commonwealth stage."

Ghana's challenge in Glasgow would be spearheaded by athletes competing in nine sporting disciplines, Athletics, Para Athletics, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Swimming, and Weightlifting.

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In athletics, Ghana will be represented by Abugire Abigail (800m), Acheampong Deborah (100m, 4x100m), Afrifa Anita (200m, 4x100m), Britton Evonne (100mH, 4x100m), Ewusi Lovina (400mH, 4x100m), Yeboah Rose (High Jump), Amoah Joseph Paul (200m, 4x100m) and Benjamin Azamati (100m, 4x100m).

The rest are Bokpin Mustapha (200m, 4x100m), Botsio Isaac (100m, 4x100m), Dadzie James (200m, 4x100m) , Mammoudu Baba Seidu (400mH) and Saminu Abdul Rasheed (100m, 4x100m).

Para Athletics will have Issah Zinabu (Shotput F57), Addai Hayford (100m T47) and Botsyo Nkegbe (1,500m T54).

Boxing will also have Bamfo Nancy (54kg), Djabatey Adelaide Dede (57kg), Quaye Ramatu (51kg), Ankrah Ebenezer (60kg), Mohammed Amadu (55kg), Muntari Jibril (90kg), Nettey Precious Akai (70kg), Omar Abdul Wahib (65kg), Pappoe Desmond (80kg), and Plange Daniel (+90kg).

Cycling will be represented by Sedzro Erica, and Sackey Emmanuel both competing in Track Cycling while Judo will have Agyei Fremah (57kg), and Oduro Elizabeth (63kg) with Haruna Tahiru (170kg+) competing in Para-Powerlifting and Aheto Promise (50m freestyle, 50m/100 breaststroke) competing in para-swimming.

Swimming will be represented by Adjei Nubia (50m backstroke, 50m backstroke), Takyi Unilez (50m freestyle, 100m freestyle), Jackson Abeiku (50m butterfly, 50m backstroke), and Snowden Ivan (50m freestyle, 50m backstroke).

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Finally, Ghana's Weightlifting team will have Agozi Yayra Akos (58kg), Adjei Abdul Salim Adjetey (110kg), Emmanuel Amo Boateng (71kg), and Osei Forrster Christopher (94kg).