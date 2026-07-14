Ghana: Presidents Mahama, Tinubu Petitioned Over Attacks On Jonah Capital Assets

The National Association of Ghanaian Communities in Nigeria (NAGHACON) is appealing to Presidents of Ghana and Nigeria to intervene and stop alleged attacks on the assets of Jonah Capital at River Park Estate in Abuja, Nigeria.

It said it was concerned that the continued attacks on Jonah Capital's business could negatively affect the relations between the two countries.

At a press conference, NAGHACON said it was worried at the growing lawlessness and urged Presidents John Dramani Mahama and Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu to intervene in order to ensure the safety of Ghanaians connected to the company, and allow the courts to determine the ownership dispute.

The association said that after visiting the estate, it found the destruction of Jonah Capital facilities, including the Gallery Clubhouse, gatehouse and other structures, while other companies operating within the estate remained unaffected.

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President of the group, Lukman Tetteh, said the group was worried that actions against the company were continuing despite a legal dispute over ownership of the estate currently before the courts.

"We are concerned that a matter currently before the courts is not being allowed to run its course, while these actions continue to be taken against JonahCapital's staff and assets," the association said.

The group linked its concerns to the broader issue of xenophobic attacks against African migrants, citing the situation in South Africa as a warning sign of how tensions can escalate.

"Today, we are all witnesses to the xenophobic violence in South Africa, which has led to reprisals and, tragically, the deaths of African migrants," NAGHACON said.

Moreover, the association indicated that Jonah Capital had previously faced allegations of forgery, which it claimed were resolved after an investigation by Nigeria's Attorney-General, who cleared the company's directors.