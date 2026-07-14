Liberia: Court to Rule On Gls Manager in U.S.$19.2m Cocaine Case

The Monrovia City Court is expected to shortly rule on whether to indict Paul J. King, Operations Manager of Global Logistics Services (GLS), a key suspect in Liberia's landmark US$19.2 million cocaine trafficking case, after both the prosecution and defense concluded final arguments in the preliminary hearing.

Magistrate Ben Barce, who is presiding over the matter, reserved ruling on Monday following intense legal arguments, with defense lawyers maintaining that prosecutors have failed to establish probable cause directly linking King to the seized narcotics shipment.

King was arrested in connection with one of the largest drug seizures in Liberia's history after authorities intercepted a shipment of cocaine at the Roberts International Airport (RIA). The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) said the drugs had an estimated street value of more than US$19.2 million and were allegedly being prepared for shipment from Liberia to Europe.

Official accounts have varied on the quantity seized, with authorities reporting figures ranging from approximately 198 compressed plates of cocaine weighing about 200 kilograms to other estimates of 233 kilograms and 237.6 kilograms, all valued at more than US$19 million.

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According to the LDEA, the cocaine was concealed in six plastic cargo boxes and intercepted on June 8, 2026, while being processed for export through Brussels Airlines and destined for Europe.

Defense: King Had No Duty to Inspect Cargo

Lead defense counsel Cllr. Amara Sheriff argued that his client had no legal responsibility to inspect the contents of sealed cargo stored at GLS before the shipment proceeded through airport clearance procedures.

"The state has no probable cause to hold my client responsible, claiming he had no legal obligation to check the contents of goods stored in his warehouse," Sheriff argued.

The defense maintained that storage of cargo does not amount to ownership, knowledge, or involvement in illegal activities.

"Not his business to open cartons," Sheriff argued, insisting that King's role was limited to providing storage services and not inspecting the contents of customers' packages.

GLS Menzies operates a general storage facility where clients bring sealed cartons and boxes for temporary storage before export, and the company is compensated for warehouse space rather than cargo inspection.

"Is he under obligation to open cargo before sending them for clearance and scanning? Airport shipping has its own screening and validation process. The goods are scanned, validated, and approved before they ever get to the plane," one defense lawyer argued.

Sheriff further questioned why King should be held responsible when airport authorities equipped with advanced scanning technology, X-ray machines, and security protocols had the responsibility to examine cargo before export.

"If someone says the carton contains used clothes or machinery parts, that is what he takes it to be," Sheriff said, arguing that the prosecution had failed to prove knowledge, intent, or participation in the alleged crime.

The defense subsequently urged the court to dismiss the charges and release King, claiming that the state had not established sufficient grounds to proceed.

Prosecution: Warehouse Link Establishes Probable Cause

Prosecutors, however, argued that the case goes beyond the mere discovery of narcotics and represents a critical test of Liberia's ability to transform successful law enforcement operations into successful prosecutions.

The state alleges that the cocaine shipment was stored and handled through GLS facilities before being transported to RIA for export.

Prosecutors told the court that King, as Operations Manager, exercised oversight over cargo handling, warehousing, and documentation procedures through which the six boxes containing cocaine were processed.

They introduced shipping documents, preliminary investigative reports from the LDEA, and testimonies from airport security personnel to support their argument that the shipment could not have passed through the GLS facility without the knowledge or involvement of responsible officials.

The prosecution contends that King's position within the company placed him in a position of responsibility over operations connected to the shipment.

If the court establishes probable cause, King will be indicted and forwarded to the grand jury of Criminal Court "A" for trial on charges that may include drug trafficking, criminal conspiracy, and facilitation of illicit importation.

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The charges are classified as non-bailable offenses under Liberia's revised Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

However, if the court finds that prosecutors failed to establish probable cause, King would be discharged from the case, although authorities could re-arrest or file new charges if additional evidence emerges.

Public Interest Intensifies

The ruling is being closely watched amid growing public interest and scrutiny surrounding the handling of the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure.

The House of Representatives has already summoned relevant government agencies over the matter and demanded accountability regarding the investigation and prosecution of suspects linked to the airport drug bust.

For many Liberians, the court's decision will represent a critical moment in determining whether the country can translate one of its largest narcotics interceptions into a credible judicial outcome and demonstrate the strength of its criminal justice system.