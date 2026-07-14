Liberia: Battle for Control of Liberia People's Party

The internal leadership crisis within the Liberia People's Party (LPP) has intensified, with a faction led by Major Tamba Samukai Jr. petitioning the National Elections Commission (NEC) Hearing Tribunal to intervene in the party's dispute and challenge the legitimacy of Chairman Yanqui Zaza's leadership.

The Samukai-led faction, through a post-trial legal memorandum filed after arguments before NEC Hearing Officer Atty. Fomba A. M. Swaray, is asking the electoral body to declare that Chairman Zaza's chairmanship is legally nonexistent, accusing him of violating the party's constitution through what it described as a pattern of unilateral decision-making, lack of transparency, and disregard for democratic governance.

The legal action, filed by Cllr. Eric M. Kamara on behalf of Major Tamba Samukai Jr. and other party members in the case Major Tamba Samukai, Jr. et al. versus Yanqui Zaza et al., seeks NEC intervention into what the faction describes as a leadership crisis threatening the internal democracy and accountability of the opposition party.

The matter was argued on June 31, 2026, before NEC Hearing Officer Atty. Swaray, with the Samukai faction urging the Commission to take corrective measures based on evidence presented during the proceedings.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the legal memorandum, Chairman Zaza has engaged in a "consistent pattern of unilateralism, financial opacity, and obstruction of democratic governance," actions the faction claims are inconsistent with the LPP Constitution and Liberia's electoral laws.

The faction is requesting that NEC declare Zaza's actions "ultra vires," a legal term meaning actions taken beyond the authority granted under governing laws or institutional rules.

The group is also asking NEC to compel the production of party records, order a full accounting of funds associated with the party's 2023 general elections campaign, and impose sanctions against Chairman Zaza, including possible suspension or removal from office.

The Samukai faction argued that several decisions taken by Chairman Zaza, including the suspension and removal of county party officials, were made without approval from relevant party structures and violated provisions of the LPP Constitution.

The memorandum maintains that authority within the LPP rests with the National Congress and that county officials can only be removed through their respective County Congresses.

According to the filing, any action taken outside these constitutional procedures is "void ab initio," meaning legally invalid from the beginning.

The faction further alleged that since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, Chairman Zaza has failed to provide financial reports concerning campaign funds, describing the alleged failure as a breach of fiduciary responsibility and a violation of accountability requirements for political parties.

Cllr. Kamara also accused the chairman of restricting access to official party communication platforms, arguing that such actions limited internal debate, suppressed dissenting views, and weakened transparency within the party.

The legal memorandum referenced several provisions of the LPP Constitution, the New Elections Law, and the 1986 Liberian Constitution, including provisions requiring political parties to uphold democratic practices, maintain financial accountability, and comply with electoral governance standards.

The lawyers specifically cited Chapter 7, Section 7.4 of the Elections Law, which requires political parties to maintain and submit records relating to election-related funds, as well as Article 80(c) of the Liberian Constitution, which provides accountability requirements for political organizations.

The filing also referenced Article 79 of the Constitution and NEC regulations governing political parties, arguing that political organizations registered to participate in elections must operate according to democratic principles and transparency standards.

During the proceedings, the NEC Hearing Officer reportedly granted a subpoena duces tecum requiring the production of NEC-held documents, including minutes and resolutions from LPP National Congress meetings held in 2017, 2020, and 2024.

The Samukai faction said the documents are necessary to determine the legitimacy of decisions made by party leadership and to establish whether alleged irregularities occurred in the management of party affairs.

The group is now asking the NEC Hearing Tribunal to issue an order declaring Chairman Zaza's alleged unilateral decisions unlawful, compel the disclosure of relevant party documents, and mandate a comprehensive audit of the party's 2023 campaign finances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is also seeking "appropriate sanctions" against the chairman, including possible suspension or removal, arguing that such measures are necessary to restore lawful and democratic governance within the LPP.

The dispute comes at a critical time for the opposition party as it seeks to strengthen its political structure and prepare for future political engagements.

The NEC Hearing Tribunal's pending decision is expected to have major implications for the future leadership and internal governance of the LPP. A ruling in favor of the Samukai faction could trigger leadership changes and establish new accountability requirements for political parties, while a decision supporting Chairman Zaza could reinforce his authority over the party.

The case has therefore placed the LPP's internal democracy, financial transparency, and leadership legitimacy under scrutiny as the NEC prepares to determine the next chapter in the party's ongoing power struggle.