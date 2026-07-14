Liberia: Lutheran Church Moves to Reopen Phebe Hospital

The Lutheran Church in Liberia has announced measures aimed at reopening the Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing in Suakoko, Bong County, following a staff "go-slow" action that forced the suspension of operations at one of the country's oldest and most important faith-based healthcare institutions.

The Church, which governs the facility in partnership with other stakeholders, said it remains committed to restoring normal operations at Phebe Hospital while addressing concerns raised by employees through dialogue, transparency, and established institutional procedures.

In a press address delivered Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Monrovia, Presiding Bishop of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, Rt. Rev. Dr. G. Victor Padmore, said the continued closure of the hospital poses significant risks to healthcare delivery in central Liberia and called for urgent steps to ensure patients regain access to essential medical services.

"The Lutheran Church in Liberia remains committed to a peaceful resolution through dialogue, transparency, and adherence to established procedures," Bishop Padmore said.

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Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing suspended operations on July 7 after members of the Phebe Hospital Employees Association initiated an industrial action over unresolved grievance. The shutdown disrupted healthcare services, forcing patients who depend on the facility for emergency, maternal, surgical, pediatric, and referral care to seek treatment elsewhere.

According to Bishop Padmore, the Executive Council of the Lutheran Church convened an emergency meeting on July 10 in Monrovia to assess the situation and identify possible solutions to the crisis.

He disclosed that he and Bishop Emeritus Rt. Rev. Dr. D. Jensen Seyenkulo attempted to meet with Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto to discuss the matter but were unable to secure an audience.

As part of efforts to rebuild confidence and create space for an independent review of concerns surrounding the hospital's management, the Lutheran Church announced that Phebe Hospital Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Miniie Sankawulu Ricks, has agreed to take a one-month leave of absence.

The Church said the temporary leave will allow for a comprehensive review of reports submitted by the Liberia Medical and Dental Council, the Internal Audit Agency, and a Special Committee established by the Bishops' Council regarding issues involving the hospital's administration.

Bishop Padmore said the Church supports a transparent review process and remains committed to ensuring that employees' concerns are handled fairly through proper institutional channels.

"We support a transparent process that allows all concerns to be reviewed while protecting the integrity of the institution and ensuring that the hospital continues to serve the people of Liberia," he said.

However, the Lutheran Church expressed concern over some actions taken following the closure, particularly the transfer of critically ill patients from Phebe Hospital to C.B. Dunbar Hospital and the movement of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers without consultation with the governing churches.

The Church said such decisions should involve all relevant authorities responsible for the management and oversight of Phebe Hospital.

Bishop Padmore urged the Government of Liberia to support efforts aimed at reopening the facility as quickly as possible, emphasizing that thousands of Liberians rely on Phebe Hospital as a major referral center.

"The government must help facilitate the immediate reopening of the hospital to ensure uninterrupted access to essential healthcare services for thousands of Liberians who depend on this institution," he said.

The Lutheran Church also expressed appreciation to Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye, Bong County Superintendent Lolia Norris, the Board of Trustees of Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing, and other stakeholders for their interventions and efforts toward resolving the dispute.

The Church further appealed to media institutions covering the crisis to uphold responsible journalism by ensuring accuracy, balance, and fairness in reporting.

It warned against the publication of unverified information that could damage public confidence in Phebe Hospital and Liberia's healthcare system.

"We encourage all media partners to report responsibly and ensure that information shared with the public is accurate, balanced, and verified," the Church said.

Established in Suakoko, Bong County, Phebe Hospital is one of Liberia's oldest and most respected faith-based referral hospitals. Operated under the Lutheran Church in Liberia in partnership with governing churches, the institution provides specialized healthcare services to residents of Bong County and surrounding counties.

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The hospital plays a critical role in providing emergency care, maternal health services, surgical procedures, pediatric treatment, and referral services that are often unavailable at smaller health facilities.

The institution also operates the Phebe School of Nursing, one of Liberia's leading healthcare training institutions, which has produced hundreds of nurses and healthcare professionals currently serving across the country.

The closure has raised concerns among health stakeholders and residents because of the hospital's importance to Liberia's central region, where it serves as a key healthcare provider for thousands of people.

The disruption comes at a time when Liberia continues efforts to strengthen its healthcare system through investments in infrastructure, human resource development, and improved access to quality medical services.

Despite the challenges, the Lutheran Church said it remains hopeful that ongoing discussions involving the Church, government officials, hospital management, employees, and other stakeholders will lead to a peaceful resolution and the prompt reopening of Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing.