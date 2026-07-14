West Africa: Senator Snowe Calls for Stronger Ecowas Parliament to Safeguard Democracy Across West Africa

Oxford — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. has called for far-reaching reforms to strengthen the ECOWAS Parliament, warning that democracy in West Africa stands at a critical crossroads as military coups, constitutional crises, insecurity, and weak institutions continue to threaten the region's democratic progress.

Delivering a public lecture at the University of Oxford on Monday under the theme, "Strengthening Regional Democracy: The ECOWAS Parliament and the Future of Constitutional Governance in West Africa," Senator Snowe urged regional leaders to move beyond simply organizing elections and instead focus on building resilient democratic institutions capable of protecting constitutional order and sustaining public confidence.

The lecture, hosted at Green Templeton College, brought together scholars, students, members of the Oxford African Governance Forum, the Centre for African Policy, African Rebirth, and members of the Green Templeton College Graduate Common Room.

Addressing the gathering, Snowe said it was a privilege to speak at one of the world's leading academic institutions on an issue that remains central to the future of West Africa and the global pursuit of democratic governance, peace, and stability.

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He conveyed greetings from Liberian Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, members of the Liberian Senate, and the House of Representatives, while expressing appreciation to Green Templeton College and the organizers for providing a platform to discuss democratic governance in the sub-region.

Drawing on more than two decades of legislative experience and his 11 years as a member of the ECOWAS Parliament, Snowe said his work has provided firsthand exposure to the governance and security challenges confronting West Africa.

Currently serving as Chair of the ECOWAS Parliament's Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and the African Peer Review Mechanism, Snowe noted that he has led election observation missions, parliamentary diplomacy initiatives, mediation efforts, and fact-finding missions across almost all ECOWAS member states, giving him direct insight into the region's democratic landscape.

According to him, West Africa achieved significant democratic gains over the past three decades, but recent military takeovers and constitutional disputes demonstrate that democratic consolidation remains fragile.

He argued that the region's greatest challenge is no longer merely conducting periodic elections but ensuring that democratic institutions are strong enough to withstand political instability, protect constitutional governance, and maintain public trust.

Senator Snowe observed that between 1960 and 2025, West Africa experienced numerous military interventions, including successful and attempted coups, with recent developments in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, and Guinea-Bissau highlighting the persistence of governance failures and institutional weaknesses.

He attributed many of the region's political crises to insecurity, economic hardship, corruption, youth unemployment, declining confidence in civilian leadership, and attempts by some leaders to unconstitutionally extend presidential terms.

The Liberian lawmaker acknowledged that the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance remains one of Africa's strongest legal frameworks against unconstitutional changes of government. However, he said recent events have exposed a significant gap between the region's democratic commitments and its ability to effectively enforce them.

Senator Snowe described the ECOWAS Parliament as the democratic voice of the people of West Africa, noting that the regional legislative body continues to promote constitutional governance through parliamentary diplomacy, election observation, dialogue, mediation, and advocacy.

Although its authority remains largely consultative and persuasive, he maintained that the Parliament has become an indispensable pillar in promoting regional legitimacy, accountability, and democratic values.

Reflecting on previous regional experiences, Snowe pointed to The Gambia as an example where regional solidarity helped preserve electoral legitimacy, while Liberia and Sierra Leone benefited from sustained regional engagement that supported post-conflict democratic reconstruction.

He said recent military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger also demonstrated the limitations of existing regional enforcement mechanisms, reinforcing the need for stronger institutions capable of responding more effectively to constitutional crises.

To address those shortcomings, Senator Snowe proposed that the ECOWAS Parliament evolve beyond its current consultative role by assuming greater responsibilities in promoting citizen engagement and monitoring democratic governance across member states.

According to him, strengthening the regional legislature would enhance accountability and improve the ability of ECOWAS to respond to emerging threats against constitutional order before they escalate into broader political crises.

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The senator emphasized that military coups are often symptoms of deeper governance failures rather than isolated political events. He argued that insecurity, corruption, weak institutions, unemployment, and declining public confidence create conditions that make democratic governments increasingly vulnerable to unconstitutional change.

Senator Snowe stressed that protecting democracy therefore requires more than constitutional safeguards. He said governments must also demonstrate their ability to improve the lives of citizens through effective governance, transparency, and inclusive development.

The Liberian senator urged governments, regional institutions, scholars, and development partners to work collectively toward strengthening constitutional governance throughout West Africa.

He maintained that the future of democracy in the region cannot depend solely on national governments but must also be supported by stronger regional institutions, active parliaments, meaningful citizen participation, and an unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

Senator Snowe described strengthening the ECOWAS Parliament as more than an institutional reform, calling it an investment in peace, stability, accountability, and the democratic future of West Africa, while encouraging international partners to support efforts aimed at advancing democratic governance across the region.