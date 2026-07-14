Liberia's Agricultural Sector - Firming and Progressing With Strong Leadership

Monrovia — Liberia's agricultural sector is showing encouraging signs of recovery and growth under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Government investments, policy reforms, and increased support for farmers are contributing to higher agricultural production, improved food security, and greater participation in agro-processing and value addition.

Increasingly, locally produced and manufactured food products are finding their way into supermarkets, retail stores, and market stalls across the country, reflecting growing confidence in Liberia's domestic agricultural industry.

Recent Performance and Growth

According to the World Bank's Sixth Liberia Economic Update, Liberia's economy expanded by 4.0 percent in 2024, with agriculture contributing approximately 1.3 percentage points to overall GDP growth. Agricultural output increased by 3.4 percent, compared with 1.4 percent in 2023, driven primarily by an 18 percent increase in rubber production and an 8.5 percent increase in rice production.

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This recovery followed a 2 percent decline in rubber production in 2023 and was supported by favorable weather conditions, improved rural road infrastructure, stronger international commodity prices, and government investments in agricultural mechanization, irrigation, and lowland rice development.

Government Commitment to Agricultural Transformation

The Government of Liberia has identified agriculture as a cornerstone of its national development strategy. Under the leadership of Minister of Agriculture Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, the Ministry continues to prioritize initiatives that promote food production, mechanization, irrigation, agro-processing, and value chain development.

Minister Nuetah has described the recent improvements in agricultural performance as validation of the government's commitment to strengthening domestic production and creating sustainable economic opportunities for Liberians. He has consistently emphasized that agriculture remains the backbone of Liberia's economy and a key driver of employment, poverty reduction, and inclusive economic growth.

Recognizing persistent challenges--including limited value addition, declining palm oil production in some areas, and constrained access to affordable agricultural finance--the Ministry is pursuing policies aimed at expanding agro-processing, improving market access, strengthening agricultural financing, and encouraging private sector participation throughout agricultural value chains.

Strategic Plans and Long-Term Vision

The National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP) 2024-2030, together with the Ministry of Agriculture's Corporate Strategic Plan 2025-2030, provides a comprehensive roadmap for transforming Liberia's agricultural sector.

The strategic priorities include:

Improving national food and nutrition security.

Promoting inclusive agribusiness growth and private investment.

Strengthening agricultural research, innovation, and extension services.

Protecting land, water, and other natural resources through climate-smart agriculture.

Reforming agricultural institutions to improve efficiency, accountability, and service delivery.

These strategies place significant emphasis on public-private partnerships, climate resilience, youth and women's empowerment, rural entrepreneurship, and stronger market linkages to increase agricultural productivity and competitiveness.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the sector is making measurable progress, important structural challenges remain. These include inadequate rural infrastructure, limited access to agricultural credit, insufficient processing capacity, and the need to expand value-added production.

To address these issues, the Government is promoting public-private partnerships, encouraging agro-industrial investments, expanding mechanization services, and supporting rural enterprises that can generate employment while increasing domestic food production.

Growing Confidence Among Farmers

Minister Nuetah has maintained regular engagement with farming communities throughout Liberia, particularly in major agricultural producing regions such as Bong, Nimba, and Lofa Counties, as well as counties in the southeastern region including Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Sinoe and Maryland Counties and those in the northwestern region such as Bomi, Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Counties.

His outreach efforts have focused on understanding farmers' challenges, improving service delivery, and ensuring that government-supported agricultural programs reach intended beneficiaries.

Many farmers and rural stakeholders have welcomed these engagements and view the Ministry's increased field presence as an important step toward strengthening collaboration between government and agricultural producers.

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Supporters of the Minister also credit his administrative leadership with improving coordination and directing agricultural interventions toward rural communities where they are most needed.

Looking Ahead

Liberia's agricultural sector is steadily progressing from recovery toward sustained and inclusive growth.

The gains recorded in 2024, together with ongoing policy reforms and strategic investments, provide a strong foundation for improving food security, expanding agribusiness, creating employment and increasing rural incomes.

Maintaining this momentum will require continued investment in infrastructure, agricultural finance, research, mechanization, irrigation, market integration and value-added processing.

With sustained commitment from government, the private sector, development partners, and farming communities, Liberia is well positioned to build a more resilient, productive and competitive agricultural economy capable of supporting long-term national development.