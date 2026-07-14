Liberia: National Commission On Disabilities Launches Week-Long Leadership Training to Strengthen Capacity of Persons With Disabilities Across Liberia

Monrovia — The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) has launched a six-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop aimed at strengthening the leadership capacity of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPWDs) and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across Liberia.

The week-long capacity-building program, which began Monday at the Commission's Headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, outside Monrovia is being held under the theme: "Promoting Inclusion, Healing, Peaceful Communication, and Personal Empowerment among Persons with Disabilities."

The initiative brings together leaders of disability organizations and county coordinators from across Liberia and is being facilitated by Equip Leadership Liberia, international consultants from Sweden and the United States, as well as the NCD's Peace and Reconciliation Unit.

According to the Commission, the workshop is designed to develop a national pool of trainers who will, in turn, strengthen and empower persons with disabilities throughout Liberia through leadership development, trauma healing, peacebuilding, and advocacy.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities, Dr. Aaron Wright, described the training as a strategic investment in the disability community rather than a one-time workshop.

"Our goal is to establish a national training team that will continue building the capacity of persons with disabilities across all 15 counties of Liberia," Dr. Wright said.

"This is only the beginning. We intend to continue these trainings regionally so that participants can become trainers and leaders within their own communities."

He urged participants to organize themselves into a national network upon completion of the training, noting that the Commission plans to maintain continuous engagement through a national communication platform.

Dr. Wright also revealed that the Commission envisions Liberia playing a leading role in disability leadership development across the Mano River Union and eventually throughout West Africa.

"We want Liberia to take the lead. Persons with disabilities are not persons with inability. We all have meaningful contributions to make to Liberia, the Mano River Union, ECOWAS, and Africa," he said.

The Acting Executive Director emphasized that the Commission has adopted a decentralized leadership model by establishing committees composed of representatives elected by their peers to oversee key areas, including workshops, scholarships, projects and subsidies.

He commended the Workshop and Conference Committee for its role in organizing the national training, describing it as evidence that persons with disabilities can effectively lead initiatives that directly impact their communities.

The workshop's strategic objectives include equipping participants with practical skills in stress management, trauma healing, nonviolent communication, conflict resolution, leadership development, self-esteem enhancement, peacebuilding, and organizational effectiveness.

Expected outcomes include improved advocacy, stronger leadership within disability organizations, enhanced organizational governance and increased awareness about discrimination and prejudice faced by persons with disabilities.

Representing the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, William N. Massaquoi, officially conveyed greetings from the Executive Mansion and reaffirmed the Government of Liberia's commitment to disability inclusion.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Minister of State and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Mr. Massaquoi described the training as an important investment in people, leadership, institutions and communities.

"This gathering is not simply a training workshop. It is an investment in people with disabilities, their leadership, their institutions, and their ability to participate fully in Liberia's social, economic, and political development," he said.

He stressed that disability inclusion should never be viewed as charity but as a matter of rights, dignity, justice, and equal opportunity.

"Every Liberian has value and something meaningful to contribute to national development. Our responsibility is to remove the barriers that prevent people from realizing their full potential," Massaquoi noted.

He acknowledged that many of the barriers confronting persons with disabilities are rooted in prejudice, discrimination, and misconceptions rather than physical limitations.

Highlighting the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, Massaquoi said disability inclusion remains central to the administration's national development priorities, emphasizing that persons with disabilities must be actively represented in decision-making processes relating to education, employment, healthcare, entrepreneurship, governance, peacebuilding, and infrastructure.

He encouraged participants to treat the workshop as an opportunity to gain practical knowledge rather than simply earning certificates.

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"When you return to your counties and communities, you are expected to transfer the knowledge you've gained to others. Ask questions, share experiences, and become agents of change," he urged.

Mr. Massaquoi further called on the National Commission on Disabilities to establish measurable indicators to assess the long-term impact of the training, including the number of additional people trained, strengthened organizations, improved advocacy efforts and increased access to services and decision-making opportunities for persons with disabilities.

He also urged government institutions, schools, employers, communities, and families to work collectively to eliminate barriers preventing persons with disabilities from fully participating in national development.

"Disability inclusion must not remain a slogan. It must be reflected in our policies, budgets, public institutions, community programs, and everyday conduct," he said.

The training, which runs from July 13 to July 18, is expected to culminate in the establishment of a national team of certified disability trainers who will support leadership development, peacebuilding, advocacy and organizational strengthening across Liberia.