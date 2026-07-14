Liberia: Nimba Supt. Gono Lauds Health Care Providers Across the County, Pledges U.S.$50,000 From the County Social Development Fund to Support Their Life-Saving Work

Ganta — Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono has praised Esther and Jereline Koung Medical Center in Ganta City, Nimba County for a decade of service, calling the facility "a beacon of compassion, sacrifice and hope" for thousands of residents across the county.

Speaking Saturday, July 11 as the keynote speaker at the medical center's 10th-Anniversary Celebration, Supt. Gono said the milestone reflects a decade of quality healthcare delivery and "countless lives positively impacted."

She credited the center with expanding access to medical services and helping meet Nimba's growing healthcare needs.

Supt. Gono paid tribute to Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung for his role in establishing the facility.

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She recalled that while serving as representative of Nimba County Electoral District Number One, Vice Koung invested in constructing the center and later turned it over to the Government of Liberia(GoL) so services would be available to all citizens regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity religion or financial status.

The superintendent commended the center's clinical and support staff, doctors, nurses, physician assistants, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, cleaners, drivers and security personnel for their "unwavering commitment to saving lives."

She noted the personal sacrifices many staff make by working around the clock, including weekends and public holidays and called for improved salaries, better working conditions, adequate housing, modern medical equipment and ongoing professional training to strengthen Liberia's healthcare workforce.

While applauding the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Koung for efforts to bolster the country's health system, Supt. Gono acknowledged persistent challenges such as shortages of medicines, laboratory supplies, medical equipment and inadequate infrastructure.

She urged healthcare professionals to maintain high standards of professionalism, compassion and respect, saying quality care depends not only on modern facilities but also on the commitment and attitude of caregivers.

Supt. Gono congratulated the Esther and Jereline Koung Medical Center's management and staff on the milestone and expressed optimism that the institution's second decade will bring stronger partnerships, improved facilities, enhanced staff welfare and continued excellence in delivering healthcare to the people of Nimba County.

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Supt. Gono stressed Ganta's economic importance to Liberia, noting the city is a major trade and industrial hub consistently ranks among the top land-border revenue generators.

"The people of Ganta are entrepreneurs. We generate significant revenue for the region, and we must ensure our health system matches our economic stature," she stated.

Supt. Gono highlighted Ganta's growing population and the pressing need for better health infrastructure, schools and law enforcement. "This city is overly populated. It is critical for us to have good hospitals, well-equipped emergency services, quality schools, and a stronger law enforcement presence," she said, adding that managers with backgrounds in finance, commerce or business administration are better positioned to handle budgets, procurement and operational planning.

Supt. Gono announced an initial funding drive to support Esther and Jereline Koung Medical Hospital's planned improvements.

The county administration, through the County Council, will budget US$ 50,000 from the county's social development funds provided by ArcelorMittal Liberia to support the hospital, while a larger county allocation is pending approval and release.

She noted that the announcement brings pride and hope to the government hospital.

She praised the hospital's healthcare providers for their tireless service and said the administration will continue supporting health workers and facilities across the county.

Supt. Gono also called on national health authorities, private-sector partners and civil society to support efforts to professionalize hospital leadership and strengthen health service delivery across Ganta, Nimba County.