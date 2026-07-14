Cote d'Ivoire: Nsia Banque Ci Profit Rises 7 Percent As Lending, Deposits Grow

NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire reported a 7% increase in net profit for 2025, reaching 40.7 billion CFA francs, as loan growth, deposit inflows and cost control offset higher provisions. The bank's (BRVM: NSBC) balance sheet exceeded 3 trillion CFA francs for the first time, rising 22% to 3,073 billion CFA francs.

Outstanding loans increased 18% to 1,819 billion CFA francs, driven mainly by a 26% rise in lending to businesses. Customer deposits climbed 32% to 2,242 billion CFA francs, supported by a 47% increase in demand deposits.

Net banking income rose 15% to 112.9 billion CFA francs as higher interest income offset lower fee income. Operating costs increased 7%, allowing gross operating income to jump almost 30% to 51.3 billion CFA francs. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 54.6%, reflecting gains in operating efficiency.

The bank increased provisions as part of a more cautious risk policy, slowing earnings growth despite stronger operating performance. Non-performing loans stood at about 7% of total loans, below the WAEMU banking sector average of about 10%, while the solvency ratio reached 13.15%, above the regulatory minimum of 11.5%.

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Shareholders will vote on a dividend of nearly 19 billion CFA francs, representing a payout ratio of about 47%. The bank also completed a 50 billion CFA franc receivables securitization and continued financing housing, small businesses, agriculture and energy projects. First-quarter 2026 results showed net banking income up 28% and net profit up 53%, pointing to continued earnings growth.

Key Takeaways

NSIA Banque's 2025 results show that growth is being driven by its core banking business rather than one-off gains. Strong loan growth and rising customer deposits indicate that the bank continues to gain market share in Côte d'Ivoire's expanding banking sector. The sharp increase in demand deposits is especially important because these are a lower-cost source of funding that can support future lending while protecting margins. The decision to raise provisions also suggests management is preparing for future risks instead of maximizing short-term earnings.

Although higher provisioning limited profit growth, the bank's asset quality remains stronger than the regional average, with non-performing loans below the WAEMU banking sector level. For investors, the combination of stronger operating income, improving efficiency, solid capital and a 47% dividend payout supports the bank's investment case. The strong start to 2026 also suggests that earnings momentum is continuing. The main risks remain changes in interest rates, credit quality and competition as Côte d'Ivoire's banking sector attracts new entrants and existing lenders continue expanding across the region.