Nigeria: Court Sentences Notorious Bandit's Ally to 20 Years' Imprisonment

14 July 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for each of counts one and two without an option of fine.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced Muhammad Sani, an associate of Danranmi, a notorious bandit who supplies arms and ammunition to kidnappers and bandits, to 20 years' imprisonment.

In his judgement, Judge Emeka Nwite, convicted Mr Sani of concealing information that could have led to the arrest of Danranmi.

The judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for each of counts one and two without an option of fine.

Mr Nwite ordered that the sentencing must run concurrently beginning from Jan. 11, 2023, the date of his arrest,.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DSS had preferred a four-count charge bordering on terrorism-related offences against Sani.

The offence is contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 16(1)(b)of the same Act.

Mr Sani was arrested and prosecuted by the State Security Service (SSS),

(NAN)

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