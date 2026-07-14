West Africa: Ecowas Hands Over 10 Ambulances, Medical Equipment Worth $3.4m to Gambia

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its specialised agency, the West African Health Organization (WAHO), last Friday handed over 10 fully equipped four-wheel-drive ambulances and a consignment of critical medical equipment to The Gambia. The intervention forms part of a wider regional drive to strengthen emergency response capacity and reinforce health security across West Africa.

The initiative, financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the COVID-19 Exceptional Emergency Project for Low-Income ECOWAS Member States, represents an investment of approximately $3.4 million from a total regional budget of $22.3 million.

The medical equipment delivered includes oxygen concentrators, haemodialysis machines, X-ray units, anaesthetic machines, patient monitors, diagnostic tools, biomedical engineering equipment and other essential supplies designed to enhance emergency, diagnostic and specialised healthcare services nationwide.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Arch 22, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, explained that the project was conceived in response to the vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the crisis had galvanised collective resolve across the region, with WAHO coordinating efforts to pool resources and align policies.

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"Our region learned that we are stronger together. This project is not only about COVID-19 but about building resilient health systems capable of confronting future public health emergencies," Dr Touray stated.

He disclosed that under the initiative, 1,427 health professionals have been trained, 55 points of entry equipped, and thousands of sets of personal protective equipment procured. The latest delivery of ambulances and biomedical equipment, he added, will significantly improve access to life-saving services for vulnerable populations.

Receiving the items on behalf of President Adama Barrow, Vice President Muhamadou B.S. Jallow expressed appreciation to WAHO and the AfDB for their foresight and generosity. He described the support as a landmark investment in The Gambia's healthcare system and a demonstration of what collective action can achieve.

"These ambulances will be deployed to rural and remote communities where families often face the harrowing task of transporting critically ill relatives over long distances. What should take minutes can take hours, often with devastating consequences. These vehicles will serve as vessels of hope, bridging the gap between village and clinic, between life and death," the Vice President remarked.

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He urged the Ministry of Health to manage the assets with integrity and professionalism, stressing the importance of maintenance and accountability to ensure the vehicles and machines remain operational.

Health Minister Dr Ahmad Lamin Samateh hailed the event as another milestone in the country's health service history, recalling WAHO's longstanding support in capacity building and training. He noted that WAHO has consistently provided opportunities for Gambian health professionals to benefit from regional training programmes.

Dr Melchior Aïssi, Director-General of WAHO, underscored the importance of the intervention in strengthening The Gambia's healthcare sector.

The ceremony was attended by cabinet ministers, representatives of the AfDB, senior ECOWAS officials, development partners and staff of the Ministry of Health.

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