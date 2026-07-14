Nigeria: Again Suspected Armed Herdsmen Attack Otukpo in Benue 48 Hours After 1st Attack

Again suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly launched fresh attacks in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State forty eight hours after the first attacks on Akpachi and Otukpo-Nobi communities which killed ten residents.

A eyewitness account said the coordinated attacks happened in Ondo village, Ugboju District, Otukpo local government area also leaving many residents injured as some were taken to hospital for urgent medical attention.

Sources in Otukpo told our correspondent on telephone that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when armed herdsmen invaded the Ondo community and started shooting sporadically as day was breaking for farmers to go to farm.

One of the Otukpo residents who pleaded anonymity reported that corpses were on ground, though the exact casualty figures cannot be ascertained as residents fled into neighbouring villages for safety, "At the moment people were killed by the armed herdsmen but nobody has the exact figure of casualties. You know everyone was running for his or her safety."

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Hearing of the latest attacks, youth of Otukpo who embarked on protest blocked Otukpo-Agatu road.

The protesters who were on rampage burnt tyres as motorists were stranded following their road blockade which caused gridlock.

When contacted over the fresh attack, Benue State Police Command's spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, only responded, "Noted please"

Recall that, suspected armed herdsmen had last week Sunday in the early hours stormed Akpachi community in Ugboju and Otukpo-Nobi community, Otukpo local government area of the state killing over ten residents and injured many.

Though, Benue State Police Command's spokesperson, DSP Edet Udeme, had in a statement on Monday confirmed that eight people were killed and five injured. Although, locals had put the death toll to over ten.

Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, had condemned the attacks on Akpachi and Otukpo-Nobi communities, describing it as deadly.

... More details later