Nigerian-Born Mother Beatrice Solomon Dies By Suicide in UK, Coroner Rules

Tragedy struck a Nigerian family in the United Kingdom after 27-year-old Nigerian-born mother, Beatrice Solomon, died by suicide, with a UK coroner ruling that she took her own life following an inquest into her death.

Solomon was found unresponsive at her home on Norris Road, Stanfield, Stoke-on-Trent, on March 4, 2026, after her husband, Damian Butler, returned from work at about 4:30 p.m. and made the discovery. He immediately alerted police and emergency services.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards but pronounced her dead at the scene at 6:21 p.m. Police ruled out any third-party involvement, prompting authorities to open an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The findings of the inquest, released in early July 2026, concluded that Solomon died by suicide.

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Police Constable Hinchliffe told the hearing that officers found no evidence of foul play after investigating the scene.

Giving evidence, Butler said his wife had battled mental health challenges for about 12 months, which he linked to ongoing issues involving Stoke-on-Trent City Council. He also told the inquest that he later discovered she had made two previous suicide attempts.

Pathologist Dr. Jones determined that Solomon died from oxygen deprivation.

Delivering her conclusion, Coroner Li Hammond-Naylor said the evidence showed that Solomon had researched and planned how to end her life.

"It is clear to me that Beatrice had researched and planned how to take her own life. I can only extend my sincere condolences to Beatrice's family and friends," the coroner said.

Solomon relocated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom on a skilled worker visa in November 2023. She is survived by her young son and siblings.