West Africa: Ecowas Pushes Jobs Agenda to Curb Irregular Migration

· Urges member states to expand youth employment, tighten anti-trafficking laws

The ECOWAS Parliament has called on governments across West Africa to make the creation of decent and sustainable jobs for young people a top priority, warning that unemployment and shrinking economic opportunities continue to fuel irregular migration and human trafficking across the region.

The regional legislature made the call after a week-long citizen engagement in The Gambia, where parliamentarians interacted with young people, returnees, community leaders and other stakeholders to identify the root causes of irregular migration and recommend solutions.

Presenting the report of the engagement, head of the delegation, Hon. Billay Tunkara, said participants overwhelmingly identified unemployment, underemployment, low incomes, inadequate access to education and vocational training, and limited economic opportunities as the primary factors pushing young people to undertake dangerous migration journeys.

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According to the report, many young people believe that the opportunities available in their home countries do not offer a realistic path to prosperity, reinforcing the perception that migrating abroad--often through irregular routes--is the only viable option for a better future.

The Parliament also found that family expectations, peer influence and social media have become powerful drivers of migration, with success stories of migrants overseas encouraging more young people to embark on risky journeys despite widespread knowledge of the dangers involved.

Testimonies from returnees and survivors painted a grim picture of irregular migration, detailing experiences of deception, forced labour, exploitation, abuse, detention, family separation and severe psychological trauma.

However, the Parliament noted that these survivors could play a vital role in discouraging others by sharing their experiences with vulnerable communities.

Beyond awareness campaigns, the lawmakers stressed that governments must invest in vocational education, entrepreneurship, agriculture and access to finance if they hope to reduce migration pressures.

They also called for stronger reintegration programmes for returnees, including psychosocial support, skills acquisition, livelihood assistance and community acceptance.

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Among its recommendations, the ECOWAS Parliament urged member states to expand investments in technology and vocational training centres, strengthen cross-border cooperation against migrant smuggling and human trafficking, improve intelligence sharing, and deploy modern surveillance equipment to enhance border security.

It also advocated greater access to affordable financing for young entrepreneurs.

For The Gambia, the Parliament specifically called for the speedy passage and implementation of the country's immigration bill and increased investment in communities most affected by irregular migration through job creation and development initiatives.

The regional legislature further appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, families and the media to intensify public awareness campaigns, discourage the financing of irregular migration and promptly report suspected cases of migrant smuggling and human trafficking to relevant authorities.

The report also recommended that the ECOWAS Parliament institutionalise citizen and student engagement across member states to strengthen parliamentary oversight and ensure that recommendations from such consultations shape future policies on migration governance, regional integration and human security.

The report is expected to be debated during the Parliament's ordinary session before being transmitted to relevant ECOWAS institutions for implementation if adopted.