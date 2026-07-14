Liberia: Doe Community Mobilizes Against Looming Flood Threat

- Dozens of residents of Doe Community over the weekend launched a massive drainage cleanup exercise to prevent potential flooding in the community and surrounding areas amid predictions of heavy rainfall across Liberia.

The initiative, led by community leaders and residents, seeks to clear clogged drainage systems and improve the free flow of water as the country enters the peak of the rainy season.

Doe Community is a densely populated settlement located on Bushrod Island in Monrovia, Liberia. The community is named after former Liberian President Samuel Kanyon Doe, who ruled Liberia from 1980 to 1990 after leading a military coup that ended the long dominance of Americo-Liberian political leadership.

The cleanup exercise comes as the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) continues to issue alerts and advisories during the rainy season as part of efforts to reduce the impact of flooding and other weather-related disasters across the country.

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Liberia experiences heavy rainfall annually, particularly between May and October, with peak rainfall usually occurring between July and September. During this period, communities in low-lying, flood-prone areas face increased risks of flash floods, overflowing waterways, and water accumulation due to inadequate drainage systems.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, July 11, 2026, during the cleanup exercise, Joe D. Sosah, Chairman of the Doe Community Quick Impact Drainage Cleanup Project, confirmed the initiative was prompted by warnings from the NDMA about the possibility of excessive rainfall this year.

Desosah warned that failure to take preventive measures could expose residents to severe flooding, potentially destroying homes and displacing families.

"Based on the wisdom of the Township Commissioner and the leadership of the community, this team was appointed to ensure that all drainages within the community and neighboring communities are cleaned to allow the free flow of water and reduce the risk of flooding," he explained.

Doe Community has developed largely as a residential area for low-income families and has grown over several decades into one of the most populated communities on Bushrod Island

The area is known for its crowded living conditions, informal settlements, and persistent infrastructure challenges, including poor roads, inadequate drainage systems, sanitation issues, and limited access to basic services.

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The community has historically experienced difficulties during Liberia's rainy seasons due to poor road conditions and flooding concerns. In 2018, former President George Manneh Weah visited the area and highlighted the need to improve its road network, describing poor road access as a major challenge affecting residents.

Doe Community is part of the broader Bushrod Island area, which includes other densely populated neighborhoods such as Clara Town, Logan Town, New Kru Town, and Vai Town.