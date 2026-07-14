Liberia: Sen. Snowe to Address Oxford University Forum

13 July 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. has been invited to speak at the University of Oxford on issues relating to democracy, constitutional governance, and regional leadership in West Africa.

Senator Snowe, a Senator of the Republic of Liberia and Chair of the ECOWAS Parliament Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and the African Peer Review Mechanism, is expected to serve as guest speaker at a public conversation at Green Templeton College, University of Oxford.

The event is being held under the auspices of the Green Templeton College Graduate Common Room, in collaboration with the Oxford African Governance Forum, the Center for African Policy, and African Rebirth.

The public conversation, titled "Strengthening Regional Democracy: The ECOWAS Parliament and the Future of Constitutional Governance in West Africa," is scheduled for Monday, 13 July 2026, at 5:30 p.m. BST, in the Barclay Room at Green Templeton College.

The discussion is expected to examine the evolving role of the ECOWAS Parliament in promoting constitutional governance, strengthening democratic institutions, safeguarding electoral integrity, and advancing peace and regional cooperation across West Africa.

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