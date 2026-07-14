Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Expands Local Jobs

- ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has successfully concluded another round of its Learning Ability Battery (LAB) assessments, with 218 residents from communities bordering its operations in Grand Bassa County participating.

The initiative aims to broaden access to employment and skills development opportunities for local residents.

The assessments took place at three locations--Frank Diggs Town, Compound #3, and Buchanan City--where participants were evaluated in mathematics, English, and physical fitness. This exercise is part of AML's ongoing commitment to identifying and nurturing local talent for employment within its operations.

Launched in 2024, the Learning Ability Battery initiative was designed to provide opportunities for community members with potential, even if they lack formal academic qualifications typically required for employment. Instead of relying only on educational credentials, the assessment evaluates candidates' aptitude and readiness for technical and operational roles.

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Based on their performance, successful candidates are placed into competency categories--P1, P2, and P3--which determine their eligibility for immediate employment in roles such as Tally Clerk, Tarpaulin Attendant, or Spotter.

Candidates with outstanding results qualify for direct admission into the ArcelorMittal Liberia Vocational Training Center (VTC), where they receive specialized training to become certified Process Operators, Articulated Dump Truck (ADT) Operators, and Heavy Duty Equipment Operators.

ArcelorMittal Liberia reports that the initiative has already delivered tangible results, with over 300 residents from host communities securing formal employment through the LAB framework in the past two years.

The company also revealed that 26 candidates from host communities were recently admitted into its highly competitive Vocational Training Center apprenticeship program, further strengthening local participation in skilled technical careers within the mining sector.

Community Relations Superintendent Wroquah Samuels-Kamara emphasized that the initiative reflects the company's commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for communities directly impacted by its operations.

"The LAB assessment is not about excluding people; it is about discovering potential and opening pathways where traditional barriers once existed. By meeting our communities where they are, we ensure that the economic and developmental benefits of our operations are felt directly at the grassroots level," Samuels-Kamara said.

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ArcelorMittal Liberia remains committed to recruiting, training, and developing Liberians as part of its long-term investment in the country's mining sector.

Through initiatives such as the Learning Ability Battery, Vocational Training Center, apprenticeship programs, scholarships, and technical skills development, the company is creating pathways for host community residents to access sustainable employment and build careers in mining and related industries.

These programs ensure that local communities benefit directly from the company's operations by equipping residents with marketable skills and practical experience.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's focus on workforce development has led to hundreds of Liberians securing employment and technical training opportunities over the years. By investing in human capital alongside its mining operations, the company is strengthening the local workforce, reducing barriers to employment, and supporting economic growth in its concession areas.

The continued expansion of training and employment initiatives reflects the goal of building a skilled Liberian workforce capable of meeting the demands of a modern mining industry while contributing to national development.

The Learning Ability Battery initiative is a central part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's broader strategy to promote local employment, skills development, and sustainable community empowerment by ensuring that residents of host communities have meaningful access to economic opportunities generated by the company's mining operations.