Liberia: UNFPA & Government Champion Youth Empowerment On World Population Day

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with the Government of Liberia, commemorated World Population Day 2026 with renewed calls for greater investment in young people, describing Liberia's youthful population as the nation's greatest asset for sustainable development.

World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, raises awareness about global population issues and promotes policies that enable every individual--especially young people--to realize their full potential.

This year's event, held in Monrovia under the theme "Realizing the Hopes and Aspirations of Young People: Today and for the Future," brought together senior government officials, lawmakers, development partners, youth organizations, civil society groups, and members of the diplomatic community.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Senator Francis S. Toboh emphasized that Liberia's population should not be viewed merely as a statistic, but as a promise for the nation's future.

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"Our population is not just a number; it is a promise. Our greatest resource is not found in our soil or our forests, but in the minds and hands of our young people. Liberia's rapidly growing and youthful population presents both enormous opportunities and significant challenges, including the need to improve access to quality education, healthcare, meaningful employment, and economic opportunities," he noted.

UNFPA Liberia Country Representative Dr. Mady Biaye also called for greater investment in Liberia's young people, stressing their need for education, healthcare, decent jobs, and opportunities to build the family lives they aspire to.

Dr. Biaye highlighted findings from the Demographic Futures Survey, which revealed that while young people continue to value partnership and parenthood, they require supportive policies and investments to turn those aspirations into reality. He noted that investing in youth today will help build a stronger, more innovative, and resilient Liberia.

Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni reminded participants that every population statistic represents a human story, and Liberia's youthful population offers a unique opportunity to achieve a demographic dividend.

Citing the 2022 National Population and Housing Census, she noted that Liberia's population has grown to approximately 5.2 million, with more than half now living in urban areas and nearly three-quarters under 35.

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Ms. Umutoni stressed that Liberia's future depends on deliberate investments in education, healthcare, skills development, entrepreneurship, innovation, and inclusive governance.

"The future of Liberia is already sitting in our classrooms, seeking employment, building businesses, and preparing to assume positions of leadership," she said. "Young people are not simply beneficiaries of development; they are indispensable partners in achieving it."

Also speaking, Representative Priscilla Cooper noted that the World Population Day theme should serve as a binding mandate for lawmakers to enact legislation and approve budgets that create opportunities for young people.

She referenced the newly launched UNFPA Demographic Futures Survey 2026, which found that although young people continue to value marriage and family life, economic hardship remains the greatest obstacle to achieving those aspirations.