Liberia: U.S.$19.2m Drug Case Arguments End Today

Final arguments in the preliminary hearing of the US$19.2 million Roberts International Airport cocaine case are expected to conclude today, Monday, July 13, before Monrovia City Court Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Barco.

The court is expected to hear closing submissions from state prosecutors and the defense, after which Magistrate Barco will determine whether the prosecution has established probable cause to send the matter to Criminal Court "C" for trial.

The prosecution rested on Friday after producing two witnesses: Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Chief Investigator Col. Moses Meah and Joseph M. Kaiffa, head of the Liberia National Police Anti-Narcotics Unit.

Taking the witness stand, Meah testified that investigators uncovered what the prosecution describes as an organized drug trafficking network that allegedly attempted to export 237.6 kilograms of cocaine from Liberia to England.

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According to Meah, the six boxes later discovered to contain cocaine allegedly originated from defendant Paul J. King, Operations Manager of Global Logistics Services, before being transported to Roberts International Airport.

He said King allegedly contacted Arthur Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Express Handling Services, on June 5, 2026, requesting an air waybill for six boxes destined for England.

The shipment reportedly named EM Van Group of Companies as shipper and Ousman Ali as consignee. Meah said Abdullah later instructed two employees, Archie Nyanfor and Emmanuel Zeon, to collect the cargo from King's residence. Before their arrival, King allegedly sent Emmanuel Kpeh to the residence, where King's cook, Marie Garbiah, received US$2,150, which was later turned over with the six boxes for processing at the airport.

The witness further testified that the cargo was taken to RIA, received by Festus Musa of GLS Menzies and screened by Ruth Gbarpaywhea, who reportedly observed suspicious images that prompted a physical inspection.

Meah said the June 7 inspection uncovered cocaine concealed in the six boxes, adding that field tests conducted with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime testing kits confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

Although the consignment had been declared as Maggi seasoning cubes and lappas, investigators allegedly discovered narcotics valued at more than US$19 million, after which the matter was turned over to Joint Security for further investigation.

The prosecution witness further alleged that King operated the network under the cover of several business entities, including EM Van Group of Companies and Asha Group of Companies, which investigators said could not be verified at their listed addresses.

Meah also named Michael U.S. Brown, whom he described as King's supervisor, as an alleged member of the network. He claimed Brown used multiple identities, including Raheem Bah and Polo, and had previously been investigated in connection with drug-related offenses.

Under questioning by prosecutors, Meah testified that GLS and GLS Menzies are sister companies. He further alleged that following the discovery, Philip Youh, an employee associated with GLS Menzies, contacted King about the seizure, and King allegedly instructed him to negotiate with airport personnel to secure the shipment's release.

The investigator also alleged that another suspect, Oscar Brown, who remains at large, took part in efforts to recover the seized cargo.

Throughout his testimony, Meah maintained that King was represented by several defense lawyers during the investigation and that investigators respected his constitutional rights.

The prosecution alleges that Paul J. King, Michael U.S. Brown, also known as Raheem Bah and Polo, Ousman Ali, Oscar Brown, Emmanuel Kpeh and others yet to be identified participated in the alleged drug trafficking operation.

They face charges including unlicensed exportation of controlled drugs, unlicensed possession and sale of controlled substances, illegal drug trafficking, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and criminal solicitation.

The state's second witness, Joseph M. Kaiffa, head of the Liberia National Police Anti-Narcotics Unit, gave testimony that largely supported Meah's account.

Kaiffa told the court that the joint investigation found discrepancies between information on the air waybill and the actual contents of the consignment. He said investigators concluded that the six boxes were collected from King's residence and that the findings were contained in the official police charge sheet.

According to Kaiffa, King arranged the export of six boxes declared as Maggi cubes and lappas weighing 200 kilograms. However, airport officials reportedly became suspicious when the cargo weighed 237.6 kilograms, prompting additional security screening.

He said a physical inspection revealed white powdery substances believed to be narcotics concealed inside the shipment instead of the declared food items.

Kaiffa further alleged that after learning of the discovery, King made repeated attempts to have the cargo released, including contacting individuals to retrieve the shipment from airport authorities. Airport security personnel, however, refused to release the consignment.

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The case stems from a major narcotics seizure announced by the Liberia National Police on July 4, when authorities charged five individuals and Global Logistics Services following a joint national security investigation into the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than US$19 million at Roberts International Airport.

Investigators say the shipment was initially processed on June 5 but failed to depart after discrepancies were detected in its declared weight, screening images and shipping documents. When re-screened on June 7, authorities allegedly discovered 198 plates of cocaine concealed in six boxes labeled as commercial goods containing Maggi seasoning cubes and lappas.

Authorities further allege that investigators uncovered evidence of attempts to bribe airport security personnel, recover the seized shipment and interfere with the investigation.

Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman has described the case as a serious transnational cocaine trafficking operation, saying authorities are pursuing suspects who remain outside Liberia through arrest warrants, international law enforcement cooperation, extradition proceedings and mutual legal assistance agreements.

Monday's final arguments are expected to bring the preliminary hearing to a close, leaving Magistrate Barco to decide whether the matter should advance to Criminal Court "C" for prosecution.