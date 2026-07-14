Liberia: Nasscorp Takes Another Giant Step

13 July 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Social Security & Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) today launched its mobile application to provide Employers and Employees easy access to social security information and services.

Launching the application, Director-General Dewitt vonBallmnoos said NASSCORP was committed to leveraging technology to improve service delivery.

The NASSCORP boss added that the unveiling of the Online Portal and Mobile App was a testament to NASSCORP's commitment to making social security services readily available to its Employers, Employees and Beneficiaries (the insured population) irrespective of their location.

Known as "MYNASSCORP," the App allows users to access their accounts securely, view their contribution history, track contributions in real time, monitor earnings and benefits, update and manage their account information, access services anytime, anywhere, and stay informed about their social security status.

"Whether you are at home, at work, or on the move, your information is always at your fingertips" Director-General vonBallmoos assured, adding, "The App is convenient, secure and reliable."

The App will be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store today.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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