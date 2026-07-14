Liberia: 'Private Security Sector Needs Stronger Regulation'

The Chief Executive Officer of Alvina Security Services Inc., Chief Alvin Mckay, has called on the Government of Liberia to strengthen regulation and oversight of the country's private security industry, emphasizing that tighter supervision is essential to improving professionalism, eliminating illegal operators, and enhancing public confidence in the sector.

Chief Mckay said the government, through the Public Safety Department of the Ministry of Justice, should undertake a comprehensive assessment of all private security companies operating in Liberia to ensure that only legally registered, licensed, and fully compliant firms are allowed to provide security services.

According to him, Liberia's private security industry has become an indispensable partner in supporting national security by protecting businesses, financial institutions, government facilities, residential communities, and other critical infrastructure across the country.

He noted that beyond complementing the work of state security institutions, the private security sector continues to create employment opportunities for hundreds of Liberians while contributing to economic growth and national development.

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Chief Mckay made the remarks as Alvina Security Services Inc. prepares to celebrate its fourth anniversary, an occasion he said will highlight the company's contributions to Liberia's security sector and reaffirm its commitment to providing professional and reliable security services.

He stressed that while many private security companies continue to operate responsibly and within the confines of the law, stronger regulatory oversight is needed to distinguish credible firms from operators who fail to meet legal and professional standards.

"The Government must prioritize private security companies that are performing well within the private sector," Chief Mckay said. "At the same time, the Public Safety Department at the Ministry of Justice should conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that every security company is legally registered, properly licensed, and fully compliant with the laws of Liberia."

He said such an exercise should involve a detailed verification of each company's business registration certificates, Ministry of Justice operating permits, tax compliance records, operational licenses, and other statutory documents required under Liberian law.

According to Chief Mckay, ensuring compliance across the industry would strengthen accountability while protecting businesses and citizens that rely on private security services every day.

He argued that a well-regulated private security industry would not only improve service delivery but also reinforce national security by ensuring that licensed companies operate according to established legal and professional standards.

Chief Mckay maintained that continuous monitoring and enforcement of existing regulations would help eliminate illegal operators, discourage unethical practices, and create a more competitive environment where compliant companies are recognized and rewarded for maintaining high standards.

He said effective regulation would also increase public trust in private security providers, encourage greater investment in the industry, and improve cooperation between private security companies and Liberia's public security institutions.

The Alvina Security CEO reaffirmed his company's commitment to professionalism, integrity, and compliance with all legal requirements governing the private security sector.

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He said Alvina Security Services Inc. will continue investing in quality service delivery while working closely with the Government of Liberia and other stakeholders to promote peace, public safety, and national security.

Chief Mckay expressed confidence that stronger collaboration between government regulators and responsible private security companies would contribute to building a more professional, transparent, and accountable security industry capable of effectively supporting Liberia's broader security architecture.

"As a responsible security provider, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism while partnering with government and other stakeholders to safeguard lives, protect property, and contribute to national peace and development," he said.