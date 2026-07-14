Liberia: Boakai Hosts Fortescue Executive Chairman and Delegation

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has welcomed a high-level delegation from Fortescue, led by its Executive Chairman, renowned Australian businessman and philanthropist Dr. Andrew Forrest, stating that Liberia is ready to work with credible investors who share the country's vision for sustainable growth and national development.

Speaking during a dinner hosted in honor of the delegation at his Rehab Community Office on Sunday, July 12, 2026, President Boakai expressed appreciation for Fortescue's interest in Liberia and said his Government continues to foster a stable, transparent, and investment-friendly environment that encourages responsible investment and sustainable economic growth. "Let me assure you that during this trip, you will erase whatever memories you may have from any previous visit that was not favorable," President Boakai told his guests.

The President emphasized that his Administration welcomes partnerships with investors whose vision aligns with Liberia's development priorities and whose investments deliver tangible benefits for the Liberian people. "We are prepared to work with people who are serious about making good things happen for our country and our people," the President stated.

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President Boakai highlighted Liberia's vast natural endowments, including more than 40 percent of the remaining Upper Guinean rainforest in West Africa, abundant agricultural potential, rich mineral resources, and significant opportunities in the blue economy. He stressed, however, that the Government's priority is to collaborate with partners who are committed to responsible investment, value addition, job creation, and inclusive national development.

For his part, Fortescue Executive Chairman Dr. Andrew Forrest said the delegation's visit is intended to explore opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, logistics, and railway infrastructure as part of the company's broader interest in supporting Liberia's long-term economic transformation.

Dr. Forrest also expressed the interest of the Minderoo Foundation in supporting the JNB Foundation to advance President Boakai's vision for sustainable socio-economic development and to help strengthen initiatives that will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Highlighting Liberia's enormous economic potential, Dr. Forrest observed that the country possesses vast and largely untapped marine resources capable of driving significant growth if sustainably developed.

"We are here to better understand Liberia's opportunities and determine how we can help unlock that potential for the benefit of future generations and the Liberian people," he said.

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Fortescue is one of the world's leading mining, metals, and green energy companies, with operations spanning mining, logistics, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Founded by Dr. Andrew Forrest, the company has become one of Australia's most successful enterprises and a global leader in shareholder returns.

Dr. Forrest is also the founder of the Minderoo Foundation, Australia's largest philanthropic organization, supported by an endowment of approximately US$9 billion, as well as Tattarang, one of Australia's largest privately owned investment groups.