Liberia: Govt Reports Strong SDG Gains Despite Global Headwinds

The government has reported significant progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), citing stronger economic growth, declining poverty, expanding access to electricity and clean water, improved infrastructure, and increased domestic revenue, even as the country grapples with shrinking donor support, mounting debt obligations, and the growing impacts of climate change.

Presenting the country's Third Voluntary National Review (VNR) at the 2026 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development held at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, July 10, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan said Liberia is accelerating implementation of the SDGs through its 2025-2029 National Development Plan, known as the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Addressing delegates from across the world, Minister Ngafuan said the national development strategy aligns closely with the global goals and reflects the country's determination to take greater ownership of its development agenda despite an increasingly difficult international environment.

"We are not here simply to report on what we have done. We are here to answer a critical question that this Forum demands of us: How is Liberia accelerating implementation to achieve the SDGs by 2030 through transformative, equitable, innovative, and coordinated actions?" Ngafuan said.

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He told the Forum that Liberia's response is embodied in the ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

According to the Finance Minister, the development blueprint contains 375 interventions, with 83 percent directly aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals, and is already producing measurable results.

"Our progress is measurable, and our trajectory is upward," he declared.

Ngafuan said Liberia's economy has remained resilient despite persistent global economic uncertainties.

He disclosed that the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2026, while inflation has declined sharply to 5.3 percent, compared to double-digit levels recorded in 2023.

The Minister also reported a reduction in the national poverty rate from 34 percent in 2020 to 29.6 percent in 2024, describing the figures as evidence that government policies are beginning to improve the lives of ordinary Liberians.

"These are not abstract numbers. They represent millions of Liberians whose daily lives are improving," he said.

Beyond macroeconomic indicators, Ngafuan highlighted improvements in Liberia's broader human development indicators.

He said maternal mortality continues to decline, disease surveillance systems now detect outbreaks within 24 to 48 hours, and community healthcare services have expanded to reach more vulnerable populations.

He also outlined progress in education, noting increased school enrollment, expanded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, and the recruitment of more science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) teachers.

To strengthen food security, Ngafuan said the government is increasing agricultural productivity through irrigation, agro-processing, and rural investment programs aimed at raising farmers' incomes and reducing undernourishment.

He further reported that mobile money usage has expanded significantly, with registered accounts increasing from 1.5 million in 2020 to more than 3.5 million today, driven largely by digital transformation initiatives and financial sector reforms aligned with the Global Digital Compact.

According to the Minister, Liberia's Human Development Index (HDI) has risen to 0.510, the highest level recorded since the end of the country's civil conflict.

Ngafuan said these achievements provide a strong foundation for Liberia's progress on the five Sustainable Development Goals currently under review.

On SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), he reported that access to improved drinking water has increased to 78.8 percent of the population, while sanitation coverage has risen from 18 percent to 28 percent as government continues expanding climate-resilient water and sanitation systems, particularly in rural communities.

Regarding SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), he said electricity access has grown from 32.7 percent in 2024 to 38 percent, while national electricity generation capacity has reached 146 megawatts, supported by investments in solar power and other renewable energy sources.

Speaking on SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), Ngafuan said Liberia has expanded its paved road network from 1,300 kilometers in 2023 to approximately 1,450 kilometers by the end of 2025, with the government targeting 2,000 kilometers by 2029.

He added that nationwide 4G telecommunications coverage has increased from 72 percent in 2024 to 80 percent by the end of 2025, while construction has commenced on Liberia's first Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, which is expected to stimulate industrialization, add value to agricultural production, and create employment opportunities.

On SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), the Minister reported that the proportion of Liberia's urban population living in slum communities has declined from 65 percent to 59 percent, with government aiming to reduce that figure further to 55 percent by the end of 2026 through investments in housing, urban infrastructure, and local roads.

Addressing SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), Ngafuan said Liberia has made significant progress in strengthening domestic resource mobilization.

He disclosed that government revenue increased from US$606.3 million in 2023 to US$698.6 million in 2024, before surpassing US$840 million in 2025, raising the country's revenue-to-GDP ratio to 15.8 percent.

He added that decentralized treasury services have also been introduced in five counties to improve transparency and fiscal accountability.

Despite these gains, Ngafuan cautioned that Liberia continues to face serious obstacles that threaten progress toward the SDGs.

He cited the abrupt withdrawal of assistance from Liberia's second-largest development partner in 2025, which affected school feeding programs, essential medicines, water and sanitation initiatives, and agricultural support.

The Minister also pointed to the recent Middle East crisis, which triggered increases in global fuel, food, and oil prices, placing additional pressure on Liberia's economy.

He warned that rising public debt service obligations continue to consume financial resources that could otherwise be invested in health, education, infrastructure, and other critical sectors.

Climate change remains another major challenge, according to Ngafuan, who said floods, coastal erosion, changing rainfall patterns, and other extreme weather events continue to threaten livelihoods, food security, infrastructure, and public finances.

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He further noted that declining Official Development Assistance (ODA), coupled with the gradual reduction of support from partners such as Gavi, is increasing pressure on Liberia's development financing.

Despite these challenges, the Finance Minister said the Government of Liberia has no intention of slowing its development agenda.

"But Liberia is not retreating. We are taking ownership," he declared.

Ngafuan said the government is investing heavily in tax administration, revenue enforcement, and digital systems to strengthen domestic resource mobilization.

He added that Liberia is expanding TVET centers to equip young people with marketable skills, implementing its National Adaptation Plan to strengthen climate resilience, and ensuring that development planning remains inclusive.

According to him, more than 40 percent of consultations conducted during preparation of Liberia's Voluntary National Review involved civil society organizations, women, young people, and persons with disabilities.

Looking ahead to 2030, Ngafuan said Liberia remains committed to accelerating inclusive economic growth, expanding renewable energy, deepening digital governance, strengthening the rule of law, increasing domestic financing, and ensuring that no citizen is left behind.

However, he emphasized that achieving both Liberia's National Development Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals will require stronger international partnerships, increased private sector investment, innovative financing mechanisms, and greater technology transfer.

"We stand ready to work with all of you to transform our challenges into generational opportunities, and to ensure that no Liberian is left behind," the Finance Minister concluded.