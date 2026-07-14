Nigeria: Tinubu Sends State Police Bill to Reps for Constitutional Approval

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) (State Police) Bill, 2026, to the House of Representatives, seeking constitutional approval for the establishment of state police services across the country.

In a letter read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, Tinubu said the proposed legislation seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide the legal framework for the creation of state police as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture.

The president said the bill builds on previous legislative work by the House and introduces additional safeguards to ensure the effective operation of a dual policing system involving both the federal and state governments.

"I am delighted to present to the House of Representatives for consideration the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) (State Police) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to create a constitutional pathway for the establishment of State Police Services," he stated.

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According to Tinubu, the proposed framework is aimed at addressing Nigeria's evolving security challenges through a more responsive and efficient policing structure.

"This Bill builds on the significant work already done in this regard by the House of Representatives and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure to address our nation's evolving national security challenges can be achieved quickly and effectively to the benefit of all Nigerians," he said.

Describing the bill as a key component of his administration's security reform agenda, the President urged lawmakers to expedite its consideration and passage.

"The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration's strategy to reorganise Nigeria's security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I am confident that the House of Representatives will act quickly to consider and pass this Bill," Tinubu added.

The latest move comes barely two weeks after the Senate passed a similar constitutional amendment bill seeking the establishment of state police across the federation.

The Senate approved the proposal after it secured the support of more than two-thirds of lawmakers, meeting the constitutional requirement for amending the 1999 Constitution.

If passed by the House of Representatives and subsequently endorsed by the required number of state Houses of Assembly, the bill would pave the way for the establishment of state police services as part of efforts to tackle growing insecurity across the country.