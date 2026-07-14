Liberia: Rep. Kwagrue Begins Bridge Construction of Long - Awaited Bridge in District Five, Nimba County

Nimba County — About nine months after his election, Representative Kortor Sehwongbay Kwagrue has begun the construction on a long-awaited bridge that residents say will improve safety, market access and emergency transport across the district.

Citizens of Buu Yao and other towns in District Five, Nimba County described the lawmaker as "God-sent" for accelerating development across more than fifty communities since taking office.

Local elder Robert S. Jackson told reporters the district has seen more progress under Rep. Kwagrue in nine months than it did under previous leaders, including former Representative and current Senator Samuel Kogar.

"The people are overjoyed for the work Rep. Kwagrue is carrying out," Mr. Jackson said. "In just nine months he has changed the narrative by increasing development activities across the district."

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The project, a temporary bridge spanning a hazardous river crossing, has already improved safety for residents and travelers.

Citizens recalled frequent accidents and transportation setbacks at the site before construction began. "This bridge used to be a death trap," said a longtime resident of Blahley. "People fell here, motorcycles crashed, and even cement trucks lost cargo when they fell in. Once completed, the bridge will speed farm-to-market access, improve emergency transport and help our businesses."

Rep. Kwagrue, who has an engineering background, said the bridge project, which is valued at about one million United States Dollars, is motivated by a promise to deliver practical improvements for his constituents not by politics.

"This is not about position. It is about the love you have for your district," he told residents.

"We promised the people we would build bridges where there were none. I come from an engineering background and I deemed it necessary to join hands with my people."

Defending his hands-on approach to local development, Rep. Kwagrue said elected officials sometimes must go beyond formal duties to meet urgent needs.

He reiterated the three cardinal functions of a legislator lawmaking, representation, and oversight and said cooperating with the ruling party does not mean abandoning the role of critique when necessary.

"My work is to do the right thing," he said, adding that lawmakers should support government measures that benefit citizens while holding officials accountable when wrongdoings occur.

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He pointed to recent parliamentary approval for the Central Bank of Liberia(CBL) to print new banknotes as an example of the legislature fulfilling its duties.

Addressing concerns about political optics, Rep. Kwagrue said his cooperation with government aims to steer policy toward the people's best interests not to silence oversight.

He also urged investigations and fair trials where wrongdoing has been reported.

Local leaders highlighted further benefits the bridge will bring, noting it provides the shortest route to Tappita and improves access to the area's only referral clinic.

Tournament organizers and youth advocates at the event also called for stronger community engagement and sports development, urging residents to support the district's upcoming inter-neighborhood football tournament.

Community members praised the representative's outreach to youth and business owners, saying his dialogue and initiatives have helped reduce violence in the district.

"This district has seen violence in the past, but since he has been speaking with the youth and community members, things have calmed," a resident said. "He held meetings and now the elders and youth work together."

Construction continues on the bridge, and local officials expressed hope that its completion will bring meaningful improvements in mobility, economic activity and public safety for surrounding communities.