Mozambique: Two New Priests Ordained in Mueda District - Signs of Hope for the Diocese of Pemba

Pemba — Cabo Delgado Province, in northern Mozambique, continues to endure attacks by the Islamic State of Mozambique (ISM), locally known as al-Shabaab, whose insurgency began in 2017. The conflict has displaced more than one million people and has been marked by recurring outbreaks of violence, humanitarian needs, and international involvement.

Since 2017, more than 117 churches and chapels have been destroyed in the Diocese, 23 of which in 2025 alone. At the beginning of July, Bishop António Juliasse Sandramo of Pemba appealed to the priests of the diocese for renewed commitment to prayer and offer encouragement. Although the region remains unstable, signs of hope continue to emerge.

One such sign came in the district of Mueda, within the Diocese of Pemba, where the local Church celebrated the priestly ordination of Jaimito Samuel China and Cosme Hilário Makabwa, an event of profound ecclesial significance that took place nearly twenty years after the last priestly ordination celebrated in the area.

According to a report from the local broadcaster Radio Sem Fronteira, sent to Fides, the solemn celebration was presided over by Bishop Juliasse Sandramo and brought together priests, women religious, civil authorities, and large numbers of faithful from across the diocese.

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In his homily, the Bishop encouraged the two newly ordained priests to live their ministry with humility, a spirit of service, and closeness to the People of God, allowing themselves to be guided by the Gospel and by the example of Christian fraternity.

The celebration was marked by an atmosphere of deep joy and emotion. Family members, fellow priests, religious, and civil authorities expressed their congratulations to the two new priests, assuring them of their prayers and the support of the Christian community as they begin their pastoral ministry.

At the conclusion of the liturgy, the first pastoral assignments of the two priests were announced. Fr. Jaimito Samuel China will serve at St. Paul's Cathedral in Pemba, while Fr. Cosme Hilário Makabwa has been appointed to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Mueda.