Ghana: SDA South East Ghana Leads Clean-Up in Adentan

The Seventh Day Adventurist Church has urged Ghanaians to embrace government's sanitation efforts to help keep the environment clean.

According to the church the recent flooding in the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country has clearly exposed the vulnerability of the citizenry hence the need to unite and support planned programmes aimed at eradicating the perennial problem.

Pastor Dr Samuel Kwaku Dorgbetor, the Communication Director of the South East Ghana Union Mission of the Church disclosed this in an interview after the end of the two day National Sanitation exercise which ended on Sunday at Adentan in the Greater Accra Region as the undertakes their worship on Saturdays.

The exercise formed part of President John Dramani Mahamas dent

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

They dredged chocked drains, weeded bushy surroundings in the Church community after which they presented quantities of the word of the God to officials of the assembly and the church and the community were they worship.

The exercise formed part of President John Dramani Mahamas directive for a nationwide national sanitation exercise following the recent flood that hit part of the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.

According to him sanitation is a shared responsibility hence should not be the duty of only the assemblies and the refuse collectors alone, since it's the people in the community that generates the refuse.

"We as religious keep our places of worship clean why can't we also keep our dwelling places and community neat and clean "He queried.

Pastor Dr Dorgbetor stated that anyone who wants to be a true Ghanaian and a true worshipper of God must embrace cleanliness and properly dispose of the refuse they generate in order to uphold the dignity of God.

He urged all religious bodies to embrace the Presidents call and fully participate in the exercise which he indicated would help address the country's environmental challenges.

The recent flooding the communication director indicated seriously affected some church members who had to vacate their homes for days for the water to recede and loosing properties running into millions of Cedis, adding " This are the reasons why the church is partnering with the assembly to effectively undertake the exercise to prevent further disruption of the economic activities of the people.