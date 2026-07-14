Gambia: Appeal in Police Shooting Case Delayed After Counsel Withdraws

The appeal in the high-profile police shooting case involving siblings Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang was on Monday adjourned by the Gambia Court of Appeal after Counsel Lamin K. Mboge withdrew from representing the second respondent, Amie Bojang, leaving her without legal representation.

The Court of Appeal granted Amie Bojang time to engage a new lawyer, ruling that the appeal should not proceed until she is represented by a counsel in the interest of ensuring a fair hearing.

The appeal stems from the State's challenge to the High Court's decision acquitting and discharging Ousainou Bojang and his sister, Amie Bojang, in the widely followed police shooting case. The State is seeking to overturn that judgment before the Court of Appeal.

When the matter came up before the Gambia Court of Appeal on Monday, 13 July 2026, State Counsel A. Gibba and F. Touray appeared for the State, while Counsel Lamin J. Darboe represented the first respondent, Ousainou Bojang. Amie Bojang appeared in court without legal representation following the withdrawal of her lawyer.

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The three-panelists of the appeals court informed the court that Counsel L.K. Mboge had formally filed a notice withdrawing from representing Amie Bojang. The court then asked Amie whether she had been notified of the development. She confirmed that she had received the withdrawal letter from Counsel Mboge.

Asked how she intended to proceed without legal representation, Amie told the court that she planned to retain another lawyer to represent her in the appeal. She explained that she only became aware of Counsel Mboge's decision last week after sending her uncle to meet him.

According to Amie, her uncle later informed her that Counsel Mboge had decided to withdraw from the case. The Judge then asked how much time she would require to secure another lawyer.

Amie replied that she expected to engage new counsel by next month. The court, however, noted that next month falls within the annual court vacation, meaning the appeal could not proceed until the courts resume in the next term.

The Judge held that, in the interest of justice and to safeguard Amie Bojang's right to a fair hearing, she should be given adequate time to obtain legal representation before the appeal proceeds.

State Counsel A. Gibba supported the need for Amie Bojang to be represented, submitting that because the matter is a criminal appeal, it was important that she secure counsel so that the case could continue immediately after the court vacation.

Following submissions from the parties, the Court of Appeal adjourned the matter to 20 October 2026 for mention.

The appeal arises from one of The Gambia's most closely watched criminal cases in recent years. Ousainou Bojang was accused of fatally shooting two police officers at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights in September 2023, an incident that shocked the nation and triggered an intensive manhunt before he was eventually arrested in neighbouring Senegal and extradited to The Gambia. His sister, Amie Bojang, was also charged in connection with the case.

During the trial before the High Court, the prosecution alleged that Ousainou Bojang was responsible for the fatal shooting of the two police officers and sought to establish his criminal liability through witness testimony and other evidence presented during the proceedings.

The defence, however, challenged the prosecution's case, arguing that the evidence was insufficient to establish the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

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After hearing evidence from both sides, the High Court acquitted and discharged both Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case to the standard required in criminal proceedings.

Dissatisfied with that decision, the State lodged an appeal before the Gambia Court of Appeal seeking to overturn the acquittal.

At an earlier hearing of the appeal, Counsel L.K. Mboge, who then represented Amie Bojang, urged the appellate court to dismiss the State's appeal. He argued that the appeal was incompetent because, according to him, it had been filed without the required leave of the court.

The Court of Appeal has yet to determine that preliminary argument, as Monday's proceedings were overtaken by Counsel Mboge's withdrawal from the case.

The appeal is expected to resume after the court vacation once Amie Bojang secures new legal representation.